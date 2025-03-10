Tony Gilroy wanted to share the scripts for Andor's acclaimed first season with Star Wars fans, but now it won't happen. The culprit: artificial intelligence. He first announced that he would release the scripts in 2023, during an FYC event for the Emmys, much to the delight of fans who were eager to feast their eyes on them. While many have speculated why the scripts were never released, in a new interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Gilroy revealed why he reversed course, citing his desire to keep his work out of the clutches of tech companies who trawl the internet for "content" to feed to their machine-learning models.

"I wanted to do it," Gilroy said. "We put it together. It's really cool. I've seen it, I loved it. AI is the reason we're not." He went on to elaborate about how he wanted to show off the show's writing, but found that keeping them from becoming AI fodder was more important:

"In the end, it would be 1,500 pages that came directly off this desk. I mean, terribly sadly, it's just too much of an X-ray and too easily absorbed. Why help the f***ing robots any more than you can? So, it was an ego thing. It was vanity that makes you want to do it, and the downside is real. So, vanity loses."

How Controversial Is Artificial Intelligence?

The use of artificial intelligence in the entertainment business has proved to be enormously controversial; not just with the creatives who suspect it will be used to steal their jobs and their work, but with viewers who want human craftsmanship in their movies and TV shows. Films that have used it, including Late Night With the Devil and Civil War, have received significant backlash. The use of AI was a key sticking point in the negotiations between the studios and the Writers Guild of America during the 2023 writers' strike, and they eventually received some protections. Meanwhile, a number of media corporations are currently pursuing legal action against artificial intelligence companies for the illegal use of their copyrighted work. However, AI has continued to be used in films; its use in Brady Corbet's The Brutalist was a recent source of controversy.

A prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One, Andor tells the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who becomes radicalized by the injustices of the Galactic Empire and joins the Rebellion. Its first season was one of the best-received Star Wars projects in recent memory, and its second and final season, bringing the series up to the events of Rogue One, will air this spring.

The second season of Andor will premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.