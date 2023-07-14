The ongoing strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA is meant to obtain better working conditions for the people behind the movies and television shows that entertain the world. If the guilds' demands are met, performers and writers alike will be properly compensated for the work they put into making the stories that we love. Tony Gilroy, the showrunner behind the critically acclaimed series Andor, understands how important this moment is for Hollywood, and how a sense of community within the industry is more important than ever during this time. In a recent interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Gilroy shared his thoughts regarding the strike, while discussing the importance of community in the industry:

"Look, I mean, not to transition too hard, but that's what's going on right now with the labor problems in Hollywood. You have this massive community of creative people in all departments everywhere. They've spent their lives, and some of them are second and third generation, some of them are just brand new; whatever it is, they've all come there, and they're all part of this thing. Sadly, we're in the place right now where the unions are the people that are trying to preserve this industry, this amazing American industry that grew up this incredible system that we have. And who's trying to protect it? It's left to the unions to try to protect this industry. That sense of community, I think, is the thing that will drive a successful conclusion to all this labor trouble."

Filming for Andor Season 2 was well underway when the writers' strike began in May. Gilroy recognized how difficult it was for him to walk away from the production to support the strike, but he was also certain that it was the right choice. He went on to say, "[I] think in the end, everyone realizes this is the end of the line. If we don't do it now, we can't get it done. But that's what it's for. And it's really hard. You know, people ask, and said, 'Oh, well, you're leaving your show.' and 'You're walking away.' It's really hard to make a show that's about community and about solidarity and about doing the right thing and taking care of each other, and what happens when you don't. It's really hard to do that and not support it." In closing, Gilroy referenced the Narkina 5 arc by saying, "What does Andy Serkis say? 'If we can fight as hard as we work, we're gonna win.'

The WGA was the first guild to go on strike, after years of seeing their salaries reduced, while studio executives received exponentially larger amounts of money each year. While the Directors Guild of America was supposed to join the writers in this crucial moment, they opted for taking a deal from the studios that would allow them to renew their contracts and continue working. Thankfully, SAG-AFTRA made a different decision, and with the two guilds going on strike together, most of the industry has been shuttered. The future of film and television hangs in the balance.

Some of the productions that have stopped working on developing their plots are the final season of Stranger Things and Deadpool 3. On the other hand, projects like the second season of House of the Dragon are allowed to continue filming by finding themselves outside the country, entering several loopholes within the guilds' rules. Without writers and actors willing to step on set, filming a movie or a television series might turn out to be a difficult task for studios, as they keep losing money by not meeting the workers' demands. It's up to them to finally recognize the effort of the people in front of and behind the camera.

Andor's Victory Lap at the Emmys

After showing the world what a Star Wars story aimed at an adult audience could do when it premiered last year, Andor received plenty of recognition from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences during Wednesday's nominations announcement for this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. Mentioned in eight different categories across the board, the Rogue One spinoff proved that stories set in the galaxy far, far away are capable of competing with some of the best shows currently seen on television. Gilroy was happy to see the team's work valued at such a big stage, commenting on how valuable writers are for the creation of a project of that scale:

“It’s thrilling to see Andor receive so many nominations from the Television Academy. I’m grateful and honored to be part of the team that Tony Gilroy assembled. He had such a strong vision for the series and hundreds of talented people worked tirelessly to bring the scripts to life. All of us are indebted to the fans who have been so supportive of us trying to do something different within such a beloved franchise. I’d also like to acknowledge that while it’s wonderful to celebrate the value of writers, 11,000 of us are currently on strike to protect the value of every writer on every show, and winning that struggle is the most important prize of all.”

Check out our interview with Gilroy for Star Wars Celebration, where he spoke about rushing to get the scripts finalized ahead of the WGA strike: