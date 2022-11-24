Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. Well, Season 1 of Andor has come and gone in what feels like flash with the season finale entitled, "Rix Road". We saw several storylines advanced in the process including how Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) impassioned holographic speech served as the inspiration for an uprising on Ferrix. Cassian (Diego Luna) made his way back home in time to save his old friend Bix (Adria Arjona) from further torture at the hands of ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Dr. Gorst (Joshua James). And we also see Cassian tell Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) that he is finally all in with the Alliance and the rebellion. But there were a handful of things that were left unanswered that we will have to wait until Season 2 for more clarification.

Are Vel and Cinta Still a Thing?

Among the things that were put on hold is the state of Vel (Faye Marsay) and Cinta's (Varada Sethu) relationship. We were already aware that the two were having issues with one another regarding their level of commitment to the rebellion. Cinta is fully invested while Vel's motivation is a bit murkier. The finale did little to answer that query as we see Vel watching Cinta as she is monitoring the activity surrounding Maarva's home looking for signs of Cassian. There was an uneasiness in the room as Vel stood behind Cinta with a very closed-off posture. It's obvious that she is still upset about the level of attention she is getting from Cinta, who is almost oblivious to the tension because she is so laser-focused on doing what she needs to do to serve the rebellion. Will their disparate backgrounds prove to be too much to overcome? Season 2 will no doubt address the relationship, and we'll find out if they have a future together.

Will Mon Mothma Get Pinched on Coruscant?

Another storyline that we will have to wait on is the one surrounding Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and her undercover efforts to fund the rebellion on Coruscant. Over the last few episodes, she has started to feel the pinch of her embezzling as discrepancies are starting to pop up on the ledgers under her control Though we do see her cleverly throw out the red herring of Perrin's (Alastair Mackenzie) gambling issues as a possible reason for missing money in front of her driver who she knows is an agent of the Empire. It is a prudent move but doesn't answer all the questions we have regarding who she can trust and who may be throwing her under the bus. Could it be her husband, Perrin, or her daughter, Leida (Bronte Carmichael) who is more than the angst-filled teen she portrays? It could also be one of her many political and business associates including Tay Kolma (Ben Miles) or the shady banker Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane) who might benefit from exposing the Alliance's financier? Again, Season 2 will hopefully answer these pressing questions surrounding the Senator.

How Does Syril Figure in, and is Meero's Future Jeopardized?

Syrol Karn's (Kyle Soller) character arc took an interesting turn in "Rix Road" as well as he appeared out of nowhere dressed as a Ferrix local to sweep up a vulnerable Dedra Meero from an angry mob on the street. Where did he come from, and what does his appearance mean for the future of the relationship between the two loyal ISB employees? Is he just showing the depths of his loyalty and ambition to the Empire or is he proving to be obsessed with Meero? Finally, if there's one thing that we know for certain, it's that the Empire does not look favorably upon failure. With this in mind, what will the repercussions be for Meero after her attempt to snare Axis and Cassian goes horribly awry and both escape the Imperial clutch? We saw Cyril reprimanded for bungling an operation of far less consequence earlier in the season. Will Meero's punishment be harsher for losing control of her mission, or will she retain her status and be further motivated to track down the elusive rebel leaders? Will the people of Ferrix be further punished by the Empire?

What Happened to Kino Loy on Narkina 5 and Cassian's Sister?

The last we saw of Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) he was side-by-side with Cassian leading an escape from the draconian Narkina 5. When they had made it to the bay doors and freedom was just a leap into the water away, we found out Kino couldn't swim and had to be left behind. What became of him and the rest of the inmates who were unable to taste freedom? Did the Empire regain control of the labor prison and enforce even stricter rules? Also, we haven't heard anything about Cassian's long-lost sister since his last conversation with Maarva on Ferrix. She told him to stop looking for her but didn't specify why. Did Maarva know that she was dead? Why would she tell Cassian to abandon his search for her?

What Is Luthen Rael's Real Past and History?

We also didn't get much of a backstory or explanation as to the mercurial Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgard) tricked-out ship, the valuable crystal that he gave to Cassian, and the real impetus behind his desire to topple the Empire. We'd love to know about were that cleverly designed Fondor haulcraft starship came from and the battles its seen. What is the significance of that crystal? Did it belong to someone close to him who is passed away? We were first introduced to Luthen as a mysterious man that dealt in stolen parts and turned out to be the leader of a burgeoning rebel Alliance who has also established a facade as an art dealer in Coruscant. Hopefully, Season 2 will delve into more about why the rebellion is so important to him and what inspires him to risk his life for the cause. Answers to all of our questions will have to be addressed when showrunner, Tony Gilroy starts up a highly anticipated second season of Andor.