One of the most impressive characters out of the people who made Andor an unforgettable story was Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), a mechanic who lived in Ferrix. She happened to be close friend of Cassian's (Diego Luna), and a resourceful hero who cared about her community. Bix wanted the Empire to leave her home planet, and she would do anything in her power to keep the stormtroopers away from the people she loved. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Arjona spoke about what audiences can expect from Bix when she returns in the second season of the show:

Throughout the season, all of our characters evolve because there's so much time. There's a time gap in between every couple of episodes. So this season, for me, is super interesting because I get to grow with Bix. And it continues to happen throughout the entire season. So you get to meet, like, three different versions of Bix.There's an anger that I hope builds in Bix. Whether it's revenge or whether it's a closeness with Cassian because he saved her — of course she has to lean in. She's always been a part of it, and I think by episode 9 of season 1, it was obvious someone must do something.

The first season of the Star Wars spin-off saw the future Rebel spy five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Cassian Andor was a young man on a special quest: Locating his missing sister. At first, while he despised the Empire for what they were doing to the entire galaxy, he didn't believe himself capable of doing anything for changing the situation. The series is about exploring how he went from that mindset to the one that sent him to give his life for the cause during the events of the 2016 blockbuster film. A hero is about to be born, and the galaxy will always be grateful to him.

In the meantime, Bix was introduced as a complicated character right out of the gate, placing her in a position where she can clearly help the cause, while under a low profile. The Empire constantly sent people like Syril (Kyle Soller) to Ferrix to find more information about Cassian or the organization that would eventually become the Rebellion. Unfortunately for Bix, the evil stormtroopers got a hold of her, submitting her to violent interrogation techniques meant to break her spirit. But even the dangerous equipment wasn't enough to make Bix betray her friends.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Andor': Tony Gilroy Explains How Far He Went to Get an F-Bomb in 'Star Wars'

What Does the Future Hold for Bix?

During an interview with Collider back at this year's Star Wars Celebration Europe, Arjona was also eager to discuss what people can expect to see from her character when the second season of Andor premieres on Disney+ next summer: I think what fans can expect is a lot of reconstruction and a lot of revelations of how this trauma will affect her, and how does it affect her, and how does Bix kind of cope with this? And who does she become because of it?"

You can check out Collider's interview with Adria Arjona below: