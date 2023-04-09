One of the highlights of the opening ceremony at Star Wars Celebration this week was the sizzle reel that they shared for Andor Season 2. The series, which has been filming since November, still has quite a few months left to go with production, but that didn't stop them from bringing something for the fans to get excited about. At the panel, they shared a dazzling array of footage that really set the scene for the upcoming and final season of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series.

One scene in particular, which seemed to showcase a reunion between the titular Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) was the topic of conversation when Collider's Maggie Lovitt caught up with Adria Arjona after the panel. When asked about that moment, Arjona teased about Lovitt wanting the "tea," before going on to explain the complexity that goes into that moment. She said:

"What I can say is that I think everyone should learn from Season 1 just how complex and brilliant Tony Gilroy’s writing is. And, in Season 2, it happens again. I think simplicity and to-the-point is something Tony is allergic to a little bit. So everything will be complicated, even that beautiful shot."

Of course, any reunion between Cassian and Bix is tinged with the tragedy that occurred in Season 1. With Cassian Andor caught in the crosshair of the Empire, Deda Meero (Denise Gough) sought to use intense—and horrifically cruel—torture to get Bix to give up any information she might have on Cassian, which led to her becoming permanently changed from their tactics. While Bix was still physically present when Cassian saved her in the finale, it was quite clear that she is now a shell of the spitfire woman she was at the top of the season. So what does this mean for who Bix is in Season 2?

Who Is Bix Caleen in Andor Season 2?

Speaking about the horrific experience which Bix endured in Season 1, Arjona explained, "I think when we leave Bix, we left her at such a dark place: she can barely walk, she can barely talk. She's mentally incapable of creating her own thoughts. So from the first time we meet her to when we leave her, she's almost like a completely different character." She went on to explain how Bix is being rebuilt in Season 2, sharing:

"I think what fans can expect is a lot of reconstruction and a lot of revelations of how this trauma will affect her, and how does it affect her, and how does Bix kind of cope with this? And who does she become because of it?"

