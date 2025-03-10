The second season of Andor is right around the corner and set to premiere on April 22 with a new release strategy, and the Rogue One prequel is already confirmed to bring back a beloved character. Andor fans fell in love with B2EMO, especially after watching him fall into depression just because Cassian was leaving, but there isn’t the same attachment to B2 that there is to K-2SO, the beloved Rogue One droid who sacrifices himself at the end of the movie to save Cassian (Diego Luna) and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). The first trailer for Season 2 confirmed that K2 will make his Andor debut, and during a recent interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, creator Tony Gilroy spoke about the weight of his initial meeting with Cassian, knowing how crucial the Cassian/K2 relationship is to Rogue One:

“Yeah, man, the bar is high. No, I knew it. Just by delaying it off the first season, the controversy of that. Nobody was happy about that. I don't think Disney was happy about that, I don’t think the fans were happy about that. But there was a reason for it, a really, really good reason for it. But it does mean that I definitely have to deliver on the meet-cute, so we'll see how it goes. We're happy with what we have.”

Gilroy is certainly not wrong that fans were disappointed not to see K-2SO in Andor Season 1, but there was plenty to love about the show that made his absence easily forgivable. Andor Season 1 was hailed by critics and audiences alike as the best Star Wars TV show in the Disney+ era and one of the best Star Wars projects ever. The show was nominated for eight Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Original Drama Series, and while it didn’t take home any trophies, it put the TV world on notice that something in a Galaxy Far, Far Away can still deliver prestige television. Only time will tell if Andor Season 2 is a worthy follow-up to Season 1, but with Gilroy back at the helm, there’s no reason not to be confident.

