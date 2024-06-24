The Big Picture Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as Orson Krennic in Andor Season 2, despite previously denying his involvement.

Mendelsohn's notable role in Rogue One is just one of many high-profile projects he has starred in since joining the Star Wars universe.

Andor Season 2 is expected to premiere in early 2025.

We were on the verge of keeping a major Star Wars reprisal a secret, we were this close! During an interview with The Playlist, Andor director Alonso Ruizpalacios revealed that one Rogue One actor will appear in the second season of the Star Wars Disney+ series. Ruizpalacios talked about how much of a treat it was directing such heavyweight actors in the series while calling out Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, and yes, Ben Mendelsohn, all by name. It's no surprise to Andor and Rogue One fans that Skarsgård or Whitaker would appear in Season 2, considering their characters played roles in the first season, but Mendelsohn's reprisal as Orson Krennic comes as a complete shock considering his lack of involvement in Season 1.

During an interview earlier this year with Collider's Maggie Lovitt to promote his Apple TV+ show The New Look, Mendelsohn played coy when asked about Orson Krennic appearing in Season 2 of Andor, saying he was not involved in any capacity. It appears he was doing his best Andrew Garfield impression, who staunchly denied his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home for nearly a year before the film's release. Regardless, Rogue One is a beloved Star Wars movie among the fanbase that has picked up more steam since its release in 2016, landing at 84% from critics and 87% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Mendelsohn's Krennic is one of the best parts of the film, so his addition to the Andor Season 2 cast is definitely a welcome one.

Ben Mendelsohn Has Stayed Busy Post-‘Rogue One’

Mendelsohn's role in the Gareth Edwards-directed Rogue One may be one of his most notable, but the acclaimed actor has since appeared in plenty of high-profile projects. He continued his partnership with Disney and moved over to the Marvel side of the aisle to star as Talos in Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion, the latter of which went on to become one of the lowest-rated Marvel projects in history (to no fault of Mendelsohn) at a 54% from critics and a 45% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Mendelsohn has also since appeared in the hit Netflix original movie The King as King Henry IV, Ready Player One as the villainous Nolan Sorrento and The Marsh King's Daughter as Jacob.

Andor Season 2 does not yet have an official release date but is expected to premiere sometime in early 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream the first season of Andor exclusively on Disney+.

