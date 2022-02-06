As Disney+'s second live-action series The Book of Boba Fett is headed towards its final episode this week, it looks like it is time to start thinking about the streamer's next slate of Star Wars series. While there is still no official release date for the Rogue One prequel series Andor, one of its cast members let slip during an interview that the series will be getting at least two seasons. Talking to the Swedish news site Dagens Nyheter Stellan Skarsgård revealed, “We start with ‘Dune 2’ in July. And then in the autumn, it’s time for the second season of the Star Wars series ‘Andor’.”

Filming for the first season of Andor began in London in November 2020 under the codename "Pilgrim." Rather than filming inside the Volume, like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, fans spotted Andor filming on location throughout Lancashire, Dorset, and Essex. COVID-19 caused a number of production delays for the series, but in late September, Diego Luna confirmed that the series had wrapped.

As we previously reported, Alan Tudyk, the voice of everyone's favorite security droid K-2, teased that while he might not be appearing in the first season of the series, series creator Tony Gilroy had definitive plans for K-2SO "later on." Not only did this confirm that Andor will be more than a limited series, but Skarsgård confirmed earlier reports that Dune: Part Two was set to film in July of this year.

In addition to Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly was tapped to return as Mon Mothma, and in another Swedish interview with Skarsgård, he confirmed that Forest Whitaker is expected to return as Saw Gerrera. Skarsgård isn't the only newcomer to Andor, with Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Robert Emms joining the cast in currently unknown roles.

Stephen Schiff was originally brought on to act as showrunner, before he was replaced by Gilroy before production began. Like with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Gilroy will be wearing many hats, with him also writing for the series with his brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon. Black Mirror director Toby Haynes reportedly directed the pilot episode, in addition to two other episodes, along with Ben Caron and Susanna White who were announced as directors for the 12-episode season.

It seems like the next live-action series to arrive on Disney+ will be the Ewan McGregor-led Kenobi series, which according to The Hollywood Report is reportedly eyeing a May release date, perhaps timed to arrive on the unofficial Star Wars holiday of May the Fourth.

