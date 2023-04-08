With Star Wars Celebration in full swing this weekend, anticipation is once again reaching new highs for Andor Season 2, as the cast and crew came out on stage to share con-exclusive footage of what they have been filming since November. With the footage in mind, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub caught up with Cassian Andor himself, Diego Luna, after the panel to discuss some of the moments showcased in the teaser.

Weintraub asked Luna about the scenes which showed Cassian undercover, wearing several different outfits to seemingly fit in with his new surroundings, to this Luna explained:

“The first season ends with a guy saying, “Okay, kill me or take me in.” He doesn’t know what he’s getting into. He doesn’t speak the language. And now it’s about becoming a spy. We have to get to the point where he goes on this mission where Rogue One starts. So he has to become a real spy, and he’s going to have to learn a lot.”

With the second season of Andor leading up to the events of Rogue One, it makes sense that the first block of episodes which have been filmed would lay the groundwork for who Cassian is in a few short years. And a few short years it is, as Andor is in a rush to the finish line, with 3-episode blocks that span an entire year each. On this topic, Weintraub asked Luna about what fans can expect from the writing in Season 2, which he explained:

“We’re not repeating what happened in Season 1. Structurally, it has changed. Each 3- episode block is a year, and then there’s a jump between each block. There’s a lot that you’ll see and a lot that you won’t see, and it’s quite interesting. It’s risky, and it’s going to be challenging for audiences, in a good way. Tony [Gilroy] keeps raising the bar, and that’s the beautiful thing about working with someone who cares so much about what he does. I would say that he brings out the best of everyone. Everything starts with the writing, and with good writing, you can just get great people, great ideas, and then it’s a beautiful process. It’s just sad every day, you know? Because it’s one day less of this journey, and it’s been fantastic.”

Luna also revealed one of Andor’s recent filming locations: Valencia, Spain. At the top of the interview, he mentioned that the cast and crew had been there filming this week. And it sounded like they may be headed back there when their time at the convention comes to an end.

The Cast of Andor Season 2

The footage shown at the panel this morning gave a great look at who will be returning for Season 2, in addition to Luna. Fans can expect to see a few familiar faces including Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Elizabeth Dulau, James McArdle, and Muhannad Bhaier.