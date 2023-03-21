Andor became the latest addition to Disney+'s stable of Star Wars television series properties when it debuted in the Fall of 2022. The series' premise is a set-up to the events that take place in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and how title character Cassian Andor - played by Diego Luna - becomes the Rebel Spy that ultimately meets his demise in the events of the 2016 film. Speaking to Variety at the Miami Film Festival, Luna has credited fans of the show for having an influence on the story in Andor Season 2.

Andor Season 2 is currently in production in London, and Luna praised the use of social media in order to interpret the voice of both fans and critics via social media channels, to guide the story in what will be the show's final season. In his aforementioned discussion with Variety in Miami - where the star picked up the publication's Virtuoso Award - he said, "That’s another tool we have these days through social media. We actually listen to audiences and critics. It’s kind of cool to have an opportunity to go and execute another season having this information. It’s, in a way, a season that will end up representing the audience in a different way. Somehow, the audience is part of this season because the interaction we had served as inspiration.”

Andor may not have had audience numbers to match the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian, but that was always unlikely given one series was based on a key Star Wars character from the core cinematic saga and the latter has been an audience ratings phenomenon. However, Andor Season 1 had an almost unanimous seal of approval from critics as not only one of the best Star Wars shows but one of the best television series in 2022, period. The fact that Luna has cited fans' and critics' opinions on the first season have been taken into account for the second installment can only be a good thing.

Image via Disney+

When Will 'Andor' Season 2 Be Released?

Showrunner Tony Gilroy has constructed the narrative of Andor in such a way that the second season of the show will be its last, ending where Rogue One begins. Filming for the series is already underway with a specific release schedule yet to be confirmed, but expected to fall sometime in 2024. The first season of Andor is available to stream on Disney+ and you can check out the trailer below.