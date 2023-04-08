Diego Luna is ready to return to the role he first played in Rogue One, as he revealed that the second season of Andor is currently filming in Valencia, Spain. During an interview with Collider's own Steven Weintraub at Star Wars Celebration in London, the Mexican actor talked about how the spin-off had been rolling cameras in the European country right before the actor headed to the massive fan event in England. Spain is no stranger to being a part of the galaxy far, far away, as Attack of the Clones also shot several sequences in its countryside. Here's what Luna had to say to update audiences on where the production of Andor was headed:

"I am very good. I’m happy. I am in the middle of shooting, which we were shooting in Spain, in Valencia, which was very nice… It's beautiful to be shooting with this team."

During the second installment of the prequel trilogy, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) is tasked with protecting Queen Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) while escorting her back to Naboo. Against the rules established by the Jedi Code, the pair fall in love during their stay on the planet, flirting and playing around beautiful fields and palaces. Those sequences were filmed in Sevilla, Spain, prompting a lot of visits from people who love the franchise created by George Lucas. Lucasfilm hasn't forgotten how impactful Spain can be when shooting on location, and it seems that the second season of Andor will make good use of the scenery.

In contrast, the first season of the spin-off went on to film some scenes at the Cruachan Reservoir in Argyll. The cloudy valleys and windy forests were perfect to capture parts of the heist Cassian and the crew were able to pull off after planning it for a considerable amount of time. It looks like the new episodes will shy away from the rainy atmosphere of the first installment, moving towards the sunny Spanish city. While plot details are scarce regarding the final season of Andor, the fact that production is taking place on location will ensure the atmosphere of the series will look as real as possible, just like it did last fall.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Can Any Star Wars TV Show Live Up to the Standard Set by 'Andor'?

The Future of Star Wars Announced at Celebration Europe

In front of thousands of excited Star Wars fans, Diego Luna himself made an appearance to introduce the footage from the second season of Andor. The massive event has brought along plenty of news related to the franchise's future, including three new films Lucasfilm is developing for theatrical release. James Mangold, who recently worked with the studio for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will helm a movie exploring the origin of the Jedi. Dave Filoni, one of the creative minds behind The Mandalorian, will direct a film that will conclude the events of the series. And finally, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who was behind the camera in some episodes of Ms. Marvel, will be in charge of directing Daisy Ridley's return to the role of Rey.

While you await more news to reach our galaxy from Star Wars Celebration, you can check out our extended interview with Diego Luna from after the Season 1 finale.