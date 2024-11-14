Disney+ recently announced that the second season of Andor will premiere on April 22. With the marketing campaign for the highly-anticipated new installment of the Star Wars story officially beginning, Empire Magazine has shared a new image from upcoming episodes of the critically acclaimed show. The new look at the second of Andor shows Diego Luna back as the fearless Rebel spy. The context of the photograph remains a mystery. Audiences know about the beginning and the end of Cassian Andor's life. But there's a wide margin of stories from the galaxy far, far away featuring the character that viewers haven't seen on the screen.

The first season of Andor followed the character years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As a young man looking to liberate his people from the claws of the Galactic Empire, Cassian Andor made plenty of mistakes. But that won't stop him from becoming the leader that worked alongside Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) in order to deliver the Death Star plans to Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher). The second season of Andor will find the lead character in an uncomfortable position. After the death of his adoptive mother and his brave escape from an Imperial facility, Cassian will have to do whatever it takes to take the Empire down.

Andor will return to Disney+ more than two and a half years after the series premiered on the streaming platform. While the studio was working on the new episodes featuring Diego Luna as the hero from Rogue One, stories such as the third season of The Mandalorian and the debut of Ahsoka were launched. Since the release of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, the franchise has focused on making a name for itself on television, away from the big screen.

The Cast of 'Andor'

Close

The second season of Andor will feature the return of some of the stars who have made Cassian's journey an unforgettable experience. Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his role as Orson Krennic, after the character met his fate during the events of Rogue One. The Empire will look stronger than ever in the upcoming episodes of the show. Denise Gough will return as Dedra Meero. The intelligent Imperial Security Bureau supervisor knows that Cassian Andor and his allies are up to no good. The stage has been set for the second season of Andor to delight audiences next spring.

You can check out the new image from the second season of Andor above, before the series returns to Disney+ on April 22.

Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Distributor Disney+, Walt Disney Television, Disney Media Distribution Main Characters Cassian Andor, Mon Mother, Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen, Dedra Meero, Syril, Maarva, Saw Gerrera Producer Kate Hazell, Kathleen Kennedy, David Meanti, Stephen Schiff Production Company Lucasfilm Expand

Watch on Disney+