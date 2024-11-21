With the return of Andor for its highly anticipated second season, Lucasfilm’s grittiest Star Wars series is gearing up for its final arc, and it looks like Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor is diving headfirst into the darkest depths of the Rebellion. New photos from the series, as exclusively printed in Empire Magazine, have offered fans a sneak peek into the upcoming season, showcasing moments of tension, emotional reunions, and, of course, rebelling. But beyond the images, showrunner Tony Gilroy and the cast have been dropping tantalizing hints about the series’ evolution and what fans can expect from the Emmy-nominated jewel in the Star Wars crown. Featured in the images are the likes of Orson Krennic (Ben Mendolsohn), Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

Luna’s Cassian Andor is far removed from the jaded man we first met in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. “He’s a man fully committed to the Rebellion,” Luna said, of Cassian’s mindset in the second season. The new episodes will explore Cassian’s rise through the ranks of the Rebel Alliance, with Luna teasing that “there’s a huge mountain for him to climb” before he becomes the intelligence officer we know. Season 2 will feature Cassian’s emotional reunions with pivotal figures like Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), who was last seen rescued after surviving brutal torture by the Empire, and the fate of whom is up in the air long term. According to Gilroy, Cassian and Bix share a complicated bond shaped by a lifetime of shared history.

"They’re probably their first kiss. They’re probably their first sex. I hope people are really curious about what happens with the two of them."

How Did 'Andor' Switch From Five Seasons to Two?

Originally, Andor was intended as a five-season story, before moving down to two. Gilroy told Empire that the switch took place early in the development process. “We were figuring out how fucked we were with the concept that we’d ever be able to do this for five years,” Gilroy said of those first few days. Over a glass of whisky with Luna, the pair decided to condense the timeline, with Season 2 unfolding across four three-episode arcs, each covering a year in the Star Wars timeline.

“There’s no mystery about where we are going. We’re going to end up on that walk out to the ship with [droid] K-2 and go to the Rings of Kafrene to start Rogue One. But why is Cassian going? He’s going because there’s been some intel.”

You can check out the new images from the second season of Andor above, before the series returns to Disney+ on April 22.

