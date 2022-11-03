While the first season of Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor is currently airing on Disney+, the showrunner is already knee-deep in preparing for Season 2—which will ramp up the anxiety as it heads toward the devastating events of Rogue One. During an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy shared that a brand new slate of directors will be joining to direct Season 2, and he didn’t hold back on revealing their names. We're excited to share that Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios have been tapped to direct episode blocks in the second season.

Andor broke from Star Wars tradition with its freshman season, opting to bring in only three directors and tasking them to direct blocks of episodes that tied into the narrative arcs being explored. Gilroy confirmed that this structure would return in Season 2, with Kleiman stepping into the same pattern as Toby Haynes by directing six episodes split into two blocks.

Since 2017, Kleiman has really solidified himself as a television director, with his most recent work being seen on Yellowjackets and The Resort. Danish filmmaker Metz has directed for a handful of television series, but his most notable work was this year’s spy thriller All the Old Knives which starred Chris Pine and Star Wars alum Thandiwe Newton. Fans of Andor star Diego Luna’s work in Narcos: Mexico may recognize Ruizpalacios’ name. The Mexican filmmaker directed a pair of episodes on the Netflix series back in 2018, before returning to television to direct episodes on Outer Range.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Andor's Andy Serkis Reveals His Character's Backstory, and It Might Surprise You

While we know Luna, Duncan Pow, Forest Whitaker, and Genevieve O'Reilly will make the harrowing journey to Rogue One, the fates of Andor's Season 1 cast are still largely up in the air. The first season has had a powerhouse of a cast which includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu.

Who Directed Season 1 of Andor?

In addition to Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron directed the first season of Andor. The directors were paired with the series’ writers Gilroy, his brother Dan Gilroy, as well as Stephen Schiff and Beau Willimon. Pairing the directors with specific writers allowed for the series to really tap into smaller, more cohesive threads within the much larger over-arching story.

The first nine episodes of Andor are streaming now on Disney+. Stay tuned for our full interview with Gilroy later this week. While you wait, check out our interview with the series' star Diego Luna: