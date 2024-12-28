The relationship between Star Wars fans and their beloved franchise has been difficult in recent years. Ever since the acquisition of the brand by Disney and the subsequent rise of Disney+, it seems to many that higher-ups at Disney are more interested in quantity over quality. Whether it be a movie like The Rise of Skywalker or a series like The Acolyte, there's plenty that has left a bitter taste in the mouths of Star Wars fans.

However, one shining light of galaxy-sized hope in this latest era for the franchise has been Andor, with the series flying to enormous commercial and critical success, even earning an enormous eight Primetime Emmy nominations along the way. Rated a huge 96% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Andor was always destined for a second outing. So, without further ado, here's a look at everything you need to know about Andor Season 2.

When is 'Andor' Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via Lucasfilm

Officially, Andor Season 2 will arrive on April 22, 2025, following several delays caused by the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Andor Season 2 is one of the highlights of an impressive slate of 2025 television and is also set to be the only live-action Star Wars series of the year, with Ahsoka's second season expected in 2026.

Where Can You Watch 'Andor' Season 2?

Image via Lucasfilm

Just like the first installment, Andor's second season will stream exclusively on Disney+ as one of the streamer's flagship shows. Currently, you can catch all episodes from Season 1 on the platform.

For those without a subscription, here's a handy look at what offers are available:

Is There a Trailer For 'Andor' Season 2?

Although a full trailer has not yet been released for Andor Season 2, the clip above features a snippet of the second season as part of a promo for Disney+'s 2025 lineup. Alongside promotional images, the first rumbles of Season 2 have begun to be felt, with the first months of 2025 likely to bring even more by way of longer teasers and eventually a full trailer. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out when one drops.

Who is In the Cast of 'Andor' Season 2?

Of course, Andor wouldn't be the same without Diego Luna in the titular role of Cassian Andor, after first appearing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna's immersive central performance is a major high in an already incredible career, with the chance to flex his sci-fi muscles once again nothing short of enticing. Luna is expected to be joined by almost all the cast from Season 1, including Stellan Skarsgård as rebel leader Luthen Rael, Kyle Soller as civil servant Syril Karn, Genevieve O'Reilly as Imperial senator and secret Rebel leader Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) supervisor Deedra Meero, Faye Marsay as rebel operative Vel Sartha, Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz, Elizabeth Dulau as Kleya Marki, Duncan Pow as Ruescott Melshi, Forest Whitaker as militant insurgent Saw Gerrera, Ben Chapman as the voice of Cassian's salvage assist droid B2EMO, and fresh from her starring role alongside Glen Powell in Hit Man, Adria Arjona Bix Caleen. Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about her role as Bix in Season 2, Arjona said:

"Throughout the season, all of our characters evolve because there's so much time. There's a time gap in between every couple of episodes. So this season, for me, is super interesting because I get to grow with Bix. And it continues to happen throughout the entire season. So you get to meet, like, three different versions of Bix.There's an anger that I hope builds in Bix. Whether it's revenge or whether it's a closeness with Cassian because he saved her — of course she has to lean in. She's always been a part of it, and I think by episode 9 of season 1, it was obvious someone must do something."

Andor Season 2 will also bring with it some exciting new additions. This includes the ever-brilliant Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the villainous Orson Krennic from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the exciting addition of Alan Tudyk as the snarky droid K-2SO, another Rogue One reprisal. Speaking of his arrival in Andor Season 2, Tudyk exclusively told Collider:

"Tony Gilroy is a very skilled writer. He's a big-brained guy. It’ll be interesting for people to see K-2SO in that world because he was such a smartass, and there was a lot of humor around his being there."

What is 'Andor' Season 2 About?

Image via Disney+

Although an exact plot synopsis has not yet been released, with many speculating exactly what fine details may emerge in the coming weeks and months, there has been enough teased to start piecing together what Andor Season 2 may entail. Originally intended to be told over five seasons, creator Tony Gilroy officially made the decision to condense that into just two, with Season 2 expected to deal with four, three-episode arcs known as "blocks" told across 12 episodes. Each of these blocks will depict a 12-month period that is important to the development of the Rebel Alliance, with writer Beau Willimon had to say explaining:

"Season 2 Is covering four years in the same amount of time that we covered one. So there's an acceleration. So you have all this knowledge of the characters, and the world, and momentum. And Tony's always had a long-game picture of how we get to the fifth year in terms of the story of Cassian Andor, but now you're dealing with this fresh new challenge in a wonderful way of this acceleration of story, and of evolution over time, which is I think really exciting. That's about as much as we could probably say about Season 2."

Perhaps the most inviting update on Season 2 yet has come from Luna himself, with his interview with Entertainment Weekly shedding fascinating light on what fans can expect. After admitting, "It was delicious to get to work with Alan again and be on the same set with him. It just helps fulfill the full circle." Luna added, "You're going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One, and how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion." Luna then set pulses racing by referring to how it is set to change the way fans view Rogue One forever, saying:

"I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool."

Who is Behind 'Andor' Season 2?

Image by Annamaria Ward

Once again, creator and showrunner Gilroy will be back at the helm, helping to bring a consistent transition from the critically acclaimed first outing into the second. Gilroy is reported to have written the first three episodes of the season, with other writers including Willimon, Dan Gilroy, and Tom Bissell. Directors on the second season include Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios.