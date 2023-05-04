It looks like Andor will stay true to its word, and only tell the story of what happened before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. During an interview in The One Show, Felicity Jones confirmed that she won't be appearing as Jyn Erso in the second season of the acclaimed Disney+ drama. The possibility for her to return was open due to how close to the timeline of the spin-off movie the series will get this time around, making the confirmation of her absence disappointing for fans. Here's what the actress had to say when asked if audiences could expect her to return to the role in Andor:

"I'm afraid to say I won't be in Andor Season 2. But I still have hope for Jyn Erso at some point to make a comeback."

In the first live-action Star Wars spin-off movie, Jyn Erso was recruited by the Rebellion in an attempt to contact her father, Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), who had worked extensively in the process of constructing the Death Star. What the group of heroes didn't know, is that Galen was being forced to work for the Empire and that he had actually installed a few weaknesses in the mechanism of the battle station, hoping that one day somebody would figure it out, and they could destroy it. Sadly, Galen was killed in a battle between the two opposing factions before he could have a proper conversation with Jyn.

The Rebellion's search for a way to destroy the Death Star would lead Jyn right to Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), the protagonist of the prequel show. The two would disagree on several topics, such as living for the cause and the true allegiance of Jyn's father, making the start of their relationship quite complicated. However, after recruiting people like Baze (Jiang Wen) and Chirrut (Donnie Yen), the pair realizes they have more in common than they initially thought and, before they could figure out what they actually felt for one another, they met their demise due to a Death Star blast in Scarif.

Some Familiar Faces Are Coming Back

While it is unfortunate to hear that Felicity Jones won't reprise her role in the second season of Andor, some familiar faces from Rogue One will be coming back for the prequel adventure. After appearing in the first season of the show, Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) will be coming back in the second installment, trying to hurt the Empire in their own way. While audiences already know their efforts won't be fulfilled until Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) enters the story, Andor has been one of the most compelling projects from the franchise, setting high expectations for its return.

