Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor has broken a number of different pre-established molds within the Star Wars universe; from delving into a much more mature and high-stakes plot to revealing early on that the series would be two seasons and sharing exactly what those seasons would look like. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy revealed that for Season 2 Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be joining to direct, and he also shared exactly when production would be starting up on the highly anticipated second season.

Earlier this year, Andor star Stellan Skarsgård revealed that the production of Season 2 was set to begin in late 2022, which was extremely exciting news for a series that had not premiered or even had its first trailer yet. But for Star Wars fans that like to know the specifics of when their favorite shows are filming, Gilroy confirmed that production would begin the Monday before Thanksgiving—so November 21st. He explained that he would be flying out to London to be there for the first shot of the season, before turning around and coming back home for the holiday.

In addition to sharing the trio of directors that will be tasked with directing Season 2's episode blocks, he also confirmed that his brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon would be returning to write the upcoming season, along with newcomer Tom Bissell, who is, accoridng to Gilroy, a "really cool and really, really interesting, versatile, really good writer. But also a very, very, very big Star Wars fan, which we really wanted to make sure we had another pro because we're going into Rogue [One]."

With a slightly new team of creatives boarding Andor for its second—and final—season, it will be exciting to see how each director and writer will bring their own unique view points to the franchise. Gilroy's overarching vision for the series has been a guiding light in its freshman year, and there's every guarantee that Season 2 will build on that excellence in fresh, new ways.

Looking Ahead at Season 2

Season 2 of Andor will take audiences on a fast-paced journey through a 5-year time span across twelve episodes. Split up into "episode blocks" like Season 1, this timeline will take off on a collision course with the events just before the start of Rogue One, which first introduced fans to Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. Outside of Cassian Andor, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), and Melishi (Duncan Pow) it's not yet known how many of the newcomers to Andor will survive the journey into the second season. With Skarsgård talking about when production was set to begin, it's probably safe to assume that Luthen Rael will be returning for more rebellious activity. The first season of the series has included talented performances from Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu.

