[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Now that the final credits have rolled on the first season of Tony Gilroy's incomparable Star Wars series, anticipation has already begun to mount for Season 2 of Andor, and we can exclusively reveal who was on set this Monday filming the very first shot of Episode 13. Earlier this month we shared that filming was set to begin this week, with production set to stretch into late next summer, and during an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub ahead of the finale, Gilroy revealed that Kyle Soller was the first one on camera this week. Gilroy didn't reveal any details, however, opting instead to simply share, "I'll just say we're shooting Syril first, Kyle's working first."

In the finale, Syril Karn (Soller) descended upon Ferrix for Maarva Andor's (Fiona Shaw) funeral, in hopes of finally catching Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and making him pay for what happened on Preox-Morlana. Of course, things descended into violent chaos as tensions flared between the residents of Ferrix and the Imperial occupiers, leading to no one capturing Cassian as they had planned. While Syril's plans fell apart, he did manage to rescue Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) from the dangerous fray, and he finally won her attention in a wholly uncomfortable and weirdly charged scene. In addition to revealing that Soller would be filming the first take of the season, Gilroy also revealed that when Andor returns, a decent chunk of time will have passed since the riot on Ferrix.

During an earlier part of the conversation, Gilroy shared that "it'll be one year later. So, a great deal has happened in the interim." It's not surprising that the show will jump ahead when it returns, given that Season 2 will be on a collision course with the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, utilizing its clearly defined blocks of story arcs to cover a spawn of five years that puts audiences right on the cusp Cassian's final act for the rebellion.

For those who aren't familiar with how filming works, just because Soller was the first to film this week it doesn't necessarily mean Syril Karn is the first character on screen when the episode premieres sometime in 2024. Episodes are shot out of sequence, with schedules being set based on location availability, cast availability, and production timelines for larger set pieces or more complicated sequences.

Looking Ahead at Andor Season 2

With the final act of the Season 1 finale, it's safe to assume that we haven't seen the last of Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, or Varada Sethu though their returns have not yet been confirmed. In addition to Diego Luna, Duncan Pow and Genevieve O'Reilly are also guaranteed to return, given their involvement in Rogue One, with the opportunity to see Forest Whitaker reprise his role as Saw Gerrera as well. Stellan Skarsgård will likely return, as he was the first to reveal that the series would return for a second season and the finale teased that he and Cassian will be working together, at least in some capacity when the series returns. Season 2 will also see Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios joining the rebellion to direct blocks of episodes, with Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon returning to write alongside newcomer Tom Bissell.

The entire first season of Andor is streaming now on Disney+.