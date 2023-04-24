The galaxy becomes more dangerous every day, as the corruption of the Empire can't be denied anymore. In Andor, Lucasfilm approached the main conflict of Star Wars throughout its political side, exploring what goes on in society while Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is still growing up somewhere in Tatooine. Many familiar faces from the franchise were seen in the prestigious drama, with some of them being more surprising than others. And now, it looks like one of the major players from the early days of the Rebellion will be coming back in the second season, as Forest Whitaker has revealed that he will reprise the role of Saw Gerrera in the upcoming episodes during an interview with Comic Book.

The series follows the character played by Diego Luna five years before the events of Rogue One, where he was given the mission the steal the plans for the Death Star alongside Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). Before he was a brave Rebel spy, Cassian Andor was a young man determined to find his missing sister in a galaxy where nobody could be trusted anymore, and the Empire was at the height of its power. The show will take audiences throughout Cassian's journey, reaching its conclusion when it gets to the point of overlapping with the 2016 spin-off movie. After all, Andor wasn't always who Erso believed him to be.

During the recent Star Wars Celebration event that took place in Europe, Collider had the opportunity of talking to most of the major players involved in the creation of the series. One of the was Genevive O'Reilly, who plays the fearless Mon Mothma in both seasons of the show. As a well positioned politician who has to secretly gather funds for the young Rebellion, the character is constantly placed in stressful situations where she must find a way to avoid getting caught by the Empire. It isn't easy to have a seat at the Senate while privately directing credits toward the people who are taking down stormtroopers constantly.

Lies! Deception! And Saw Gerrera's Past!

Whitaker has expressed plenty of enthusiasm for his character from the galaxy far, far away ever since he made his debut in Rogue One. He has reprised the role in animated projects set in the Star Wars franchise, such as The Bad Batch, and now, he'll be a part of both seasons of Andor. The character was expelled from the first iteration of the Rebellion due to his unconventional tactics for getting the job done. As an independent warrior, Gerrera and his crew always tried to hurt the Empire, even if he occasionally disagreed with Mon Mothma, Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the rest of the group that would be joined by Luke Skywalker years later.

