One of the turning points in Star Wars history is coming to life for the first time in the second season of Andor. The Ghorman Massacre, one of the Imperial atrocities that spurred on the Rebellion, will be a key event in the follow-up to Andor's acclaimed first season. In a new interview with Collider's Maggie Lovitt, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy discussed the event, which will be shown at length when the new season premieres in the spring.

While discussing the importance of the Ghorman Massacre, which has been discussed throughout various mediums, but never shown, Gilroy previewed how he's bringing clarity to the incident. "Ghorman, interestingly, is canonical but completely undescribed. It's a total blank slate." He went on to explain:

"There's also a bit of confusion about the Ghorman Massacre, and what is the Ghorman Massacre? There's a lot of confusion within canon. So, it was an opportunity to rebuild in a really significant way. It's a very significant part of our show that can do a lot of different things for us. Quite honestly, it's very expensive to build, so we really want to use it as much as possible so it carries over five different episodes. I'm really confident that the really deep, passionate Star Wars community will appreciate how we've straightened out that story."

What Is the Ghorman Massacre?

The Ghorman Massacre, a key moment in the formation of the Rebel Alliance, was first mentioned back in 1990 in the RPG book The Rebel Alliance Sourcebook, which was written by Paul Murphy. It occurred on the planet Ghorman, which was being affected by the Empire's new punishing tax rates. A large crowd of peaceful protesters had gathered to block the arrival of an Imperial ship, which was captained by Wilhuff Tarkin (later the commander of the Death Star in Star Wars, where he was played by Peter Cushing). Tarkin simply landed his ship on the protesters, killing thousands. The atrocity made Tarkin a rising star in the Empire, but also galvanized opposition to the Emperor's tyranny. It was frequently referenced in many subsequent Star Wars novels and comics as a turning point in galactic history.

However, when Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, all previous fiction outside the six theatrical Star Wars movies and the Clone Wars TV series were deemed non-canonical "Legends." Thus, while the Ghorman Massacre has been alluded to in newer works that are part of Star Wars canon, including the Rebels animated series and the Sana Starros comic books, its new nature has yet to be chronicled. Andor foreshadowed it in its first season when "the Ghorman shipping lanes crisis" was name-dropped by Perrin Fertha, the husband of future Rebel leader Mon Mothma.

Andor follows the journey of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from disaffected criminal to Rebel agent. The upcoming second season will bring Andor up to the events of Rogue One, where he will help deliver a huge victory to the Rebel Alliance at a huge cost to himself. Season 2 of Andor will premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.