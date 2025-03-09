The crowds are growing restless waiting for the arrival of Andor Season 2, both in our galaxy, and the galaxy far, far away. The recent Season 2 Special Look provided an interesting insight not only into the making of the new season, but also into what Cassian (Diego Luna) may face in his journey as a spy for the Rebellion — including one of the bloodiest moments in Star Wars history. The new video reveals that the Ghorman Massacre will inevitably take place in Season 2, with closed captions describing "protesters singing in Ghor" as a mob marches on a square under the surveillance of uneasy Stormtroopers. It feels like a bomb ready to blow... And it will.

The Ghorman Massacre Is One of the Catalyzers of the Rebellion in Star Wars

Image via Lucasfilm

Andor did a remarkable job of portraying authoritarianism in Season 1, and, for Season 2, it appears to be doubling its efforts to make everything as bloody (and, unfortunately, also realistic) as possible. The Ghorman Massacre is definitely the way to go in order to continue the narrative of Imperial oppression, as it's known for being one of the darkest moments in galactic history and a blatant display of the Empire's disregard for free speech, peace, and its citizens' lives. It takes place in the year 2 BBY (before the Battle of Yavin, as seen in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope), placing it probably in Season 2's third four-episode arc.

The massacre itself is one of the many Legends events that have made their way into the new canon, and happens when Imperial troops open fire on peaceful protesters, slaughtering countless innocent Ghormans. In Legends, it's even worse: it all happens when a group of Ghormans protesting Imperial taxation of Ghorman trade routes refuses to move from the landing pad assigned to Grand Moff Tarkin's (Peter Cushing) warship; with implied permission from Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) himself, Tarkin lands his ship on the protesters, killing most of them — but hopefully it doesn't come to that in Andor. What causes the protest itself in the series is still unclear, but it leads many people to join the Rebellion. Senator Tynnra Pamlo (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), for example, starts working with Rebel intelligence once she learns of the massacre, and soldier Magva Yarro (Sabine Crossen), who actually survives the massacre, joins Saw Gerrera's (Forest Whitaker) Partisans.

Ghorman also has a long history of confrontation against the Empire, located in a sector that has always opposed Palpatine's rule. The planet is represented in the Galactic Senate by the Senator of Sern Prime, Fang Zar (Warren Owens). Zar is one of the Senators behind the Delegation of 2,000, who opposes then-Chancellor Palpatine in one of the deleted scenes of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, and, in another deleted scene, plots the beginning of the Rebel Alliance with Senators Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) of Chandrilla, Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) of Alderaan, and Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) of Naboo. So, politically speaking, Ghorman has always opposed Palpatine and his autocratic rule.

‘Andor’ Season 1 Sets the Stage for the Ghorman Massacre in Season 2