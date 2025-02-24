The Rebel Alliance will be televised when Disney+'s Andor releases its highly anticipated second season this April. With Disney just dropping the full trailer for the upcoming Star Wars show, the studio has also released a batch of images showing off key moments from Season 2, including a brand-new look at Director Orson Krennic, the head of the Death Star's development program, as well as other looks at the show's hero, Cassian Andor.

The first image shows of Krennic, with Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role for the first time since 2016's film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which also introduced Andor. Krennic is seen looking out a window, presumably at the Death Star, which saw its construction being continued at the end of Andor Season 1. Another still shows off Andor (Diego Luna) piloting what appears to be a TIE fighter, though the type of ship has not been confirmed.

Another shot shows Andor walking with Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), a mechanic from the world of Morlana, who is one of Andor's best friends and ends up embedded with him in a fight against the Empire. The last image shows off Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), the Imperial senator and secret Rebel backer who will likely have an even more expanded role in the second season.

'Andor' Season 1 Was Highly Acclaimed