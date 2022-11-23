[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]When Andor was first announced four years ago, fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story set their expectations high and anticipated that the series would explore not only Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) introduction to the rebellion but also how he came to have K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) at his side. Unfortunately, before the first season even premiered, Tudyk dashed hopes when he revealed that he wasn't involved in the series—at least not yet. While K-2SO wasn't present in Season 1, Cassian did have a droid companion by the name of B2EMO (voiced by Dave Chapman) back home on Ferrix, and when he ran into trouble on Niamos, he was taken into custody by a KX-series security droids, who instantly made fans think of K-2.

Before the finale aired, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the chance to chat with Andor's creator Tony Gilroy about his plans for Season 2, including whether or not K-2SO was part of those plans. While he only offered a short answer, it's more than enough confirmation that Rogue One fans will get to see another familiar face when the series returns sometime in 2024. When asked about whether the fan-favorite and snarky droid would be making an appearance, Gilroy shared, "Well, I think that's one of the responsibilities of Part 2. Obviously, if we're going to walk into Rogue, we have to deal with that."

Earlier this week, Andor began filming Season 2, and Gilroy revealed that Episode 13 won't start right on the heels of the season finale. Now that Cassian Andor is fully invested in joining the rebellion, the new season will open one year ahead of the events we just witnessed on Ferrix, and Gilroy teased that "a great deal has happened in the interim."

Image via Disney+

Andor Season 2 will be on a much more fast-paced timeline, with 3-episode blocks planned to span a year of time each as it careens towards the events of Rogue One. The first season has already featured a handful of allusions to Cassian's unfortunate fate at the end of the stand-alone film, and with the expedited timeline for Season 2, the sense of foreboding will likely only increase. Hopefully the inclusion of K-2SO, at some point, will help cut some of that tension.

What Do We Know About Andor Season 2?

Like with the first season, the 3-episode episode blocks will be written and directed by the same team, though Season 2 will see a few new faces on the production side of things. Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios are set to direct scripts penned by Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon who are returning alongside newcomer Tom Bissell. With the events of Rogue One on the horizon, it's safe to assume that Season 2 will see the return of Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Duncan Pow. Forest Whitaker, whose character is an active and dangerous part of the rebellion, could easily reprise his role for the second season as well. Stellan Skarsgård was the first to reveal that the series would return for a second season, so he's likely to return, in addition to Kyle Soller, who was on set filming this week. Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, or Varada Sethu also seem likely to return.

The entire first season of Andor is streaming now on Disney+.