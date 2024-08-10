The Big Picture Exciting news at D23 about Andor Season 2, including return of characters Krennic & K2SO, setting up key plot points for Rogue One.

Tony Gilroy, known for the Bourne series and Rogue One, to write the first 3 episodes, followed by Beau Willimon and Dan Gilroy for the next arcs.

Diego Luna will continue as Cassian Andor, evolving from thief to rebel hero, in the gritty prequel series exploring Star Wars universe.

Disney dropped an exciting news update about Andor Season 2 at D23 this evening, much to the delight of fans of the critically acclaimed Star Wars series. At D23, we were given our first glimpse at the second season of the series, which included a look at two returning characters from Rogue One: Ben Mendelsohn joined the series as Krennic, after playing coy when confronted with the prospect earlier in the year during an interview earlier this year with Collider's Maggie Lovitt. We also saw a tease of a return for K2SO, the acerbic droid character played memorably by Alan Tudyk in the film, with Tudyk also returning to a galaxy far, far away. Show creator Tony Gilroy had previously stated including K-2SO was one of the "responsibilities" of the second season.

Season 2 of Andor will continue to follow Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, as he evolves from a disillusioned cynic to a pivotal figure in the Rebel Alliance. The first season captivated audiences with its gritty and grounded depiction of the Star Wars universe, focusing on the espionage and moral complexities faced by the nascent rebellion against the Galactic Empire. The second season is expected to further explore these themes and bring Cassian closer to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Given that Andor serves as a prequel to Rogue One, the second season is likely to set up significant plot points such as Cassian’s deeper involvement with the Rebel Alliance and his role in discovering the Death Star plans. The season finale might introduce key characters from Rogue One or hint at the mission that will eventually lead to the events of the film.

Who's Involved in Making 'Andor'?

Tony Gilroy, the mastermind behind the series, will write the first three episodes. Known for his work on the Bourne series and his pivotal role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gilroy has been instrumental in shaping the dark, espionage-filled story of Andor. His expertise in crafting tension-filled, character-driven stories will kick off the season. Following Gilroy, Beau Willimon, known for creating the political thriller House of Cards, will take the reins for the next three episodes. Willimon's experience in political dramas makes him an excellent choice for exploring the power struggles within the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire.

The third arc will be penned by Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy's brother, and an accomplished writer and director best known for Nightcrawler. Rounding out the season, Tom Bissell will write the final three episodes. Bissell, an accomplished writer and video game story designer, has worked on critically acclaimed games like Gears of War 4 and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and exclusive content as the production of Andor Season 2 progresses.