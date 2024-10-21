It's fair to say that Andor is one of the best series of the last 5 years, and the second season couldn't be more anticipated. Expected to connect directly to the events of Rogue One, it will feature stars from the movie in guest roles, including the likes of Ben Mendelsohn. But another star is also appearing, and it seems he's kept it a secret for quite some time.

During New York Comic Con, Grimsburg star Alan Tudyk sat down with Collider's Maggie Lovitt alongside the rest of the series' star-studded cast, but as expected, the conversation couldn’t escape a Star Wars question. Tudyk, who famously voiced the snarky droid K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, confirmed that his character will be returning for Season 2 of Andor.

Lovitt asked Tudyk about the challenges of maintaining secrecy over the past four years, especially when fans constantly speculated about K-2SO’s return. Tudyk joked, “It was fine. I don’t know. It’s so tricky now. You never know what you can say and what you can’t say.” He went on to explain the pressure actors face to avoid spoilers, adding, “One slip up and then you find it on your phone, like, ‘What did you say?’ So, I think a lot of actors, we've all gotten muscles around lying.” When Lovitt pointed out that acting involves a level of deception, Tudyk responded with a laugh, “Well, actually, I consider myself a truth-teller.”

Alan Tudyk Loves Working With 'Andor's Tony Gilroy

Image via Disney/Lucasfilm

Tudyk then officially confirmed his return to Andor: “Yeah, I’m gonna be in it. I can't tell you how much, so I still have secrets and I can't say anything about it, but it was fun to be back with Diego Luna.” While Tudyk couldn’t reveal much about his role in the upcoming season, he hinted at the dynamic between K-2SO and the show’s tone, praising showrunner and head writer Tony Gilroy.

“Tony Gilroy is a very skilled writer. He's a big-brained guy. It’ll be interesting for people to see K-2SO in that world because he was such a smartass, and there was a lot of humor around his being there.”

Tudyk’s comments teased fans about what’s to come, promising that K-2SO’s return will bring some levity to the darker tone of Andor: “That will be a fresh… I don't know. We’ll see! Let’s just watch it.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the second season of Andor, and watch Season 1 on Disney+.

Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2 Franchise Star Wars

