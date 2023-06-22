After becoming universally beloved during the release of its debut season, Andor is set to return next summer, completing the backstory of one of the galaxy's most noble heroes. Given the importance of Cassian's (Diego Luna) missions, he became the central point of interest for people on both sides of the galactic wars. Two of his most notable enemies came in the form of Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough). During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Soller shared with the audience what they can expect to see from his character during the new episodes of the series:

There's a year gap ... before we even start season 2. So these characters have progressed so much from when we last saw them. And then each character does have about three different versions that they wind up continuing to grow through and towards. Syril is on his kind of journey of trying to reach the upper echelons with the Bureau of Standards. And I'm trying to see whatever happens from that little moment covered at the end of season 1.

When he was introduced during the first season, Syril was introduced as a member of the Empire eager to impress his superiors in order to rise above his station. However, the fire behind his motivation would turn into an obsession with finding Cassian Andor. After the future spy's first escape, Syril couldn't stop thinking about Andor, and he became increasingly paranoid when the protagonist of the show kept getting away from the Empire's grasp. His unsuccessful pursuit of Cassian led Syril to temporarily lose his job and forcing him to live with his mother.

On the other hand, Dedra had a very different story, with several people from her division trying to sabotage her. Her boss, Major Partagaz (Anton Lesser) doesn't believe in her ideas, which included the correct notion that the attacks on the Empire weren't independent, and that a secret organization planning to take them out was beginning to form in the shadows of the galaxy. When the season concluded, Dedra found herself in a very difficult position after receiving help from Syril. Here's what Gough had to say regarding what the viewer can expect from her character in the second installment:

The repercussions of what happened at the riot, she's going to have to figure out what happens to her after that. Because you see her at her weakest at the end of the season of season one. She's still on her journey of wanting the world to be far more ordered than it is.

Andor Will Tie Directly Into Rogue One

While the first season had a pretty straightforward narrative, that won't be the case for the new episodes. Tony Gilroy, the showrunner behind the spin-off, confirmed that the second season will cover the four years between the end of the first installment and the beginning of Rogue One. Every block of three episodes will cover a year of development for the characters, finally bringing their arcs to an end by the time the credits roll on the twelfth chapter. Genevieve O'Reilly and Andy Serkis will also return in the upcoming story, expading the narratives that began last fall.

