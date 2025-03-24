The full trailer for Andor is finally here, and in less than ninety seconds, we've gotten a much better sense of exactly where the rebellion has found itself one year after the first season. With a story that is set to be split into quarters and told in annual chapters, the rebellion is gradually evolving over the years into the movement we know in the original Star Wars trilogy but divides appear to be growing just as quickly. Characters have changed, too, and Cassian (Diego Luna) is well on his way to becoming the leader who ultimately gives his life for the cause. He is not the only one, as new players enter the fold and old ones face major tests of resolve that will determine where they end up by the end of the war. Some trajectories might be set in stone, but others are entirely up in the air, for both heroes and villains alike. We know where the story ends, of course, but the journey to Rogue One is just as important as the destination, and its end promises to be one of the most emotional stories ever told in a galaxy far, far away.

‘Andor’s Trailer Promises More Political Intrigue

The last time we saw the rebellion, it remained in a fragile state, with various competing factions trying to control the narrative, and they're a long way from an organized movement. Perhaps no one recognizes this more than Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) in her role as a Senator, but she still appears hesitant to go all the way and become the rebel symbol fans know and love in the original trilogy. One major shot in particular sees her addressing her own colleagues in the Imperial Senate, fiercely declaring “The monster will come for us all!” We've seen glimpses of this political body during the first season, but never has Mothma spoken so openly against the Empire before, and not with the futility or desperation revealed here. By the time we see her in Rogue One, she has become fully entrenched in the final Rebel base on Yavin IV as its main leader. Could this be the moment she realizes the Senate is well and truly lost, marking her full transition into active rebellion rather than passive speeches and funding?

On the other end of the spectrum, we have Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and his group of partisans. Season 1 gave us glimpses of the paranoia that consumes him by the time he and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) finally reunite on Jedha, but we still have yet to see the actions that make him a pariah among the other rebel cells over time. “Revolution is not for the sane,” he tells a masked man, and he seems highly determined to prove that mantra tight. We also get a glimpse of exactly where that mentality leads him, retreating into exile on Jedha during his final years. The shot of him solemnly standing by the window resembles his last shot in Rogue One just before he dies, and that feels like no accident. Just as we're seeing the beginnings of a more hopeful form of change, a darker offspring will be coming with it, and the rebellion is going to have to ask major questions about what kind of movement it wants to endorse.

The Stakes in ‘Andor’ Are Clear to Everyone