It's hard to believe that the first season of Andor is coming to a close this week. With its 12-episode Season 1, Tony Gilroy's Rogue One prequel series has completely rewritten what Star Wars is capable of doing, not just in terms of television, but in terms of storytelling as a whole. With the finale on the horizon, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down to chat with Gilroy about the series, and naturally, he asked the most pressing question of all. When can fans expect Season 2?

Earlier this month, Gilroy shared with us that filming on Season 2 would begin this week, and he also revealed that filming will conclude in August 2023, which makes it unlikely that the series would return by the end of next year. While some series are able to wrap on filming, jump straight into post-production, and get episodes on television within the span of a few months, a series like Andor requires significant VFX work and expedited post-production timelines come with a pretty hefty price tag. During the conversation, Gilroy shared:

"The only place you can accelerate the processes is in post, and the only way you can accelerate in post is with money, and money is tight. So, I don't really know, there would have to be some serious motivation next May or June or something. Someone would have to say, "Wow, we really need this, and we're willing to pay X." Rogue One proved, if you throw money at it, you can do post really, really fast. It's just very, very, very expensive."

Ultimately, it looks like Andor's second and final season is on the same timeline as Season 1, which took about three years from the first day of filming to its premiere. As Gilroy explained, "If past is predicate, and we do the same thing we did before, it'll be on the same schedule. It will come out two years later." While we might want to see Andor back on our screens sooner, rather than later, it will likely return in 2024. And if the past really is predicate, it will likely reveal mid-to-late 2024.

Looking Ahead at Andor Season 2

Filming has begun for the highly-anticipated season this week, and without knowing what will take place in the finale, it's really only safe to assume that Diego Luna, Duncan Pow, and Genevieve O'Reilly are on the cast list for Season 2, considering their roles in Rogue One. Stellan Skarsgård will likely return, as he was the first to reveal that the series would return for a second season, though it's not yet known if Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu will make it through the finale. Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios are set to join Season 2 to direct blocks of episodes, with Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon returning to write alongside newcomer Tom Bissell.

The Season 1 finale of Andor arrives this week, exclusively on Disney+. For the first time ever, you can also catch the first two episodes of the series on ABC, Freeform, FX, and Hulu this week. Check out local listings to see where you can tune in. Check back for our full interview with Tony Gilroy later this week, but in the meantime watch our interview with Andy Serkis below: