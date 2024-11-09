There's been some superb news released today from D23 Brazil. Andor Season 2 is set to make its highly anticipated return to Disney+ April 22, 2025, continuing the gritty and complex story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he navigates the early days of the Rebel Alliance. Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor has been praised for its mature storytelling and grounded approach, offering a much-needed new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy. The second season will take us even closer to the pivotal events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which saw Cassian and the Rebel Alliance steal the plans for the Death Star.

Alongside Luna, the cast also includes the likes of Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, and Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz. For Season 2, Ben Mendelsohn will be reprising his role as Orson Krennic from Rogue One, while Alan Tudyk is returning as the sardonic droid K2SO, also from the original film.

What Can We Expect from 'Andor' Season 2?

Speaking to Collider's Maggie Lovitt last month, Tudyk discussed the challenges of keeping his role in Andor a secret, especially as fans speculated about K-2SO’s return. Tudyk joked about the pressures actors face to avoid spoilers, saying, “It’s so tricky now. You never know what you can say and what you can’t say… One slip up and then you find it on your phone, like, ‘What did you say?’ So, I think a lot of actors, we’ve all gotten muscles around lying.”

Tudyk officially confirmed his return to Andor, saying, “Yeah, I’m gonna be in it. I can't tell you how much… but it was fun to be back with Diego Luna.” While he couldn’t reveal much about his role in the new season, he praised showrunner Tony Gilroy, saying, “Tony Gilroy is a very skilled writer. He’s a big-brained guy.” Tudyk hinted that K-2SO’s humor would bring levity to Andor’s darker tone, teasing, “That will be a fresh… I don’t know. We’ll see! Let’s just watch it.”

Andor Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ April 22, 2025. That's just a few days after the Star Wars Celebration in Japan. The first season is available to watch now in its entirety. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Andor and the wider Star Wars universe.

Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Expand

