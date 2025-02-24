On the same day that Disney+ and Lucasfilm dropped the first highly-anticipated trailer for Andor Season 2, we now know exactly how the series will release new episodes following its premiere. The new release schedule is a departure from Season 1, which debuted its first three episodes on September 21, 2022, and then released a new episode weekly until its conclusion on November 23. Andor Season 2 will consist of 12 episodes and be divided into four, three-episode chapters, with the first chapter releasing on April 22, and three-episode subsequent chapters following on April 29, May 6, and May 13. This story structure is one the series is familiar with, but it also condenses the viewing experience to a period of only a few weeks instead of more than two months like Season 1.

The first season of Andor executed its story in a similar pattern, with the first three episodes largely taking place on Ferrix, before Cassian leaves the planet in Episodes 4-6 and then being imprisoned on Narkina 5 with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) during Episodes 7-10. The final episodes see Cassian return home to light a flame to the sparking rebellion. This choice to release Andor Season 2 in three-episode installments instead of once per-week has certainly caught fans off guard, especially considering the first season was such a profound success. Andor Season 1 earned a nearly perfect 96% rating from critics and an 87% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated Star Wars projects ever. Season 2 of Andor has been confirmed to be its last, and when the curtains close on May 13, the story of Diego Luna’s beloved Cassian Andor will be complete.

‘Star Wars’ Is Slowing Down Its Disney+ Output

Between The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, there have two live-action Disney+ series per year for Star Wars fans to enjoy, but things are finally slowing down as Lucasfilm shifts its focus back towards the big screen. Coming to theaters next year is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which has already wrapped filming and has been slated for release on May 22, 2026, three weeks after Avengers: Doomsday. Star Wars is also developing Star Wars movies with Daisy Ridley, Shawn Levy, James Mangold, and more.

Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch Andor on Disney+.