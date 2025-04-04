Star Wars has officially released a new look at Andor Season 2, showing the reunion that Rogue One fans have been waiting for. A newly-released sneak peek that can be found below shows Cassian (Diego Luna) firing at K-2SO, who we know will make his series debut in Season 2 later this month. Cassian and K-2SO’s relationship in Rogue One is partially why many would argue that Rogue One is the best Star Wars movie. Fans were disappointed that K-2SO was absent from Andor Season 1, but it made sense, considering how far back it turned the clock to tell Cassian's origin story. K-2SO has also seemingly not been reprogrammed yet, which is why Cassian doesn’t hesitate to fire a blaster at him, but we know that turmoil will quickly turn to friendship.

The Star Wars universe on Disney+ kicked off with The Mandalorian in 2019, but Andor Season 1 remains the highest-rated Star Wars TV show. Andor has weathered the storm of other series like Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett making runs at its title, but it has held firm and kept a tight clutch on its crown. After its two-episode premiere, it looked like Skeleton Crew could take the title as the highest-rated Star Wars TV show, but despite its first season being universally beloved by critics and fans, it still didn’t reach the same heights as Andor. Andor Season 2 will be the final season of the series, and it will lead fans directly into Rogue One with an odd release schedule.

What Is ‘Andor’ Season 2’s New Release Schedule?

Andor Season 1 debuted its first three episodes all at once before shifting to a weekly release model, but Season 2 will do things a little differently. After releasing the first three episodes of Season 2 on April 22, Andor will then release three episodes per week until the final three are released on May 13. This means the show will only run for three weeks instead of closer to two months as it would if it used the standard weekly release model. Andor Season 2's three-episode-per-week model is by design, with each pod of episodes telling a confined story and taking place before a time jump, but Andor Season 1 did something similar while still drawing out the story to dominate the conversation for as long as possible.

Andor Season 2 will premiere with three episodes on April 22. Check out the new sneak peek from the show above, and watch the first season of Andor on Disney+.