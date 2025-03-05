The second season of Andor is set to premiere on Disney+ in just over one month, and Lucasfilm is cranking up the promotion with a new poster as well as a new sneak peek and a behind-the-scenes look at star Diego Luna. Andor will premiere its first three episodes of Season 2 on April 22, and instead of following in the footsteps of Season 1 and switching over to a one-episode-per-week model for the rest of the season, Andor Season 2 is going to do something a little different. Along with the release of the first trailer came the news that Andor would release three episodes at a time, with the second three following the premiere on April 29, the third set on May 6, and the final three episodes releasing on May 13.

While it looked like Star Wars: Skeleton Crew was going to give Andor a serious run for its money shortly after its premiere, the Rogue One prequel remains the highest-rated Star Wars Disney+ show. Andor earned a nearly flawless 96% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and even general audiences approved of the show at an 87% clip. Set before the events of Rogue One: A A Star Wars Story, which follows the Rebellion’s journey to steal the plans to the Death Star, Andor follows the formation of the Rebellion, as well as Cassian Andor’s journey to become part of it. The show also introduced Hit Man Adria Arjona to the role of Bix Caleen, while also bringing back Genevieve O’Reilly to play Mon Mothma, who first appeared in Rogue One and has since shown up in Rebels and Ahsoka.

'Star Wars' Is Shifting Its Focus Back Towards the Big Screen

Since The Rise of Skywalker premiered in 2019, Star Wars has focused solely on TV projects such as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and even Andor. Now, after more than five years away from the big screen, Star Wars will return to theaters next year with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which has been set for release on May 22, 2026. The project has already wrapped filming and will even introduce Alien and Avatar veteran Sigourney Weaver to a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Star Wars is also developing a New Jedi Order movie featuring Daisy Ridley’s Rey, as well as new projects from Shawn Levy and James Mangold.

Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22. Check out the new sneak peek, poster, and behind-the-scenes image above and watch Andor on Disney+.​​​​​​​