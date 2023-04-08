A lot happened in the first season finale of Andor, including a chaotic riot on Ferrix which led to a clandestine meeting between Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) after a season of extremely complex moments between the two characters. With this intriguing connection in mind, Collider’s Maggie Lovitt caught up with Kyle Soller after the Star Wars Celebration panel to discuss where things might be headed for the unlikely duo in Season 2.

When asked about how everything came together for Syril at the eleventh hour, almost as if handed to him on a silver plate, Soller had quite a bit to say about the topic. Soller explained:

“A lot happened in that meeting in the broom closet in the middle of the riot. I wouldn’t say that moment was necessarily handed out to him. Syril is an obsessive, possessive, difficult, dissociative person, but sees someone that maybe, potentially, the first person that understands the type of person he is. He goes to find and help her out of that situation, and then they discover that actually it's not really him saving her, that they potentially, in that moment, are they here to save each other? Are they here to save each other? Is there something deeper here? Can they create a union? They both want the same thing, you know, they both want Andor. And the massive question mark for me, coming into Season 2 is like, does he move out of his mother’s house? Does he grow up? And both of those things happen in a really incredible way.”

Image via Disney+

He went on to compare how Syril would be in Season 2, versus where he was in Season 1 saying, “He was a complete adolescent throughout Season 1, trying to figure out who he was, what he believes in. He's sure of what he believes in, but he wavers, you know. He has a lot of shadow in there that he doesn't know how to understand or rectify within himself. In Season 2, I think he continues on the up, and you find him in a much more stable place, and it all kicks off. In a pretty cool way.”

Seizing on that interesting relationship between Dedra and Syril, which stirred up a lot of questions with fans—some of who saw Syril as a stalker-type, while others saw the romantic potential between the two characters—Soller spoke at length about how Andor’s creator Tony Gilroy writes, saying:

“Tony doesn’t write level. Tony Gilroy doesn’t write level, he writes characters that are completely out of balance and off-kilter, and in a power struggle, whether that's within themselves, in their workplace, with another person. And that's the writing that got me into the show in the first place. I was like, “This is like interplay, this is so meaty and exciting and potent.”

Already within a meeting of Dedra with Syril, you have a complete imbalance of power in terms of the social structure, and in terms of work structure. Whether there’s another imbalance, I don’t know. But that friendship, relationship, union, caring, can only be frictious. And that gets explored in a really cool way.”

And for Andor fans wondering if Syril will kick his sugary breakfasts to the curb, Soller revealed, “You’re never going to give up what you love, right? Never give up what you love. And, you know, the cereal may make a reappearance.”

The Cast of Andor Season 2

The footage shown at Celebration Stage yesterday gave a great look at who will be returning for Season 2. In addition to Soller, Gough, and Diego Luna, Andor's second season will see Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Elizabeth Dulau, James McArdle, and Muhannad Bhaier return.