More than two years after the premiere of the first season, we finally have our first look at Andor Season 2. Star Wars dropped the first teaser for the upcoming series, which returns Diego Luna to the titular role of Cassian Andor, who first appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Also back in her role of Bix Caleen is Adria Arjona, who made headlines earlier this year starring opposite Glen Powell in Hit Man, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The first teaser for Andor Season 2 shows Cassian and the Rebellion in more trouble than ever before, with the reach and ruthlessness of the Empire growing by the day. It’s Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael who reminds Cassian that, if he wants to win, he has to become the leader the people need.

This first look at Andor Season 2 comes days after it was announced that the second season would premiere on Disney+ on April 22. While Cassian Andor was perhaps not the first target for a spin-off show in the eyes of most Star Wars fans, when Andor premiered in 2022, it was an immediate hit. The show garnered universal acclaim from both critics and audiences, registering a nearly flawless 96% score from critics and an 87% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Andor was lauded for delivering a Star Wars story unlike anything fans had ever seen before, delivering a deep dive into the socio-political landscape and struggles of people around the galaxy, all contained within an elaborate spy thriller that was not just a great Star Wars TV show, but one of the best TV shows ever made.

‘Andor’ Season 2 Will Be Different From Season 1 in One Major Way

The first season of Andor takes place over one year, but Andor Season 2 will stretch out the story even further. Andor Season 2 will follow Cassian through four years leading up to the events of Rogue One, with the 12-episode season being split up into four three-episode installments that will help spread the story out. This level of time jumping can be tricky to pull off, but Andor Season 1 proved that Tony Gilroy deserves the ultimate trust when it comes to executing his Star Wars vision.

Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22. Stay tuned to Collider for future Star Wars updates and watch Andor Season 1 on Disney+.

