[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]When Andor returns for its second and final season, an entire year of time will have elapsed since Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) told Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) that he was ready to fully commit to the rebellion. As the series creator Tony Gilroy teased to Collider's own Steve Weintraub during an interview before the finale, "A great deal has happened in the interim." While a year isn't necessarily that much time, in the middle of a slow-burning rebellion, a year could mean life or death for many of the characters that made it out of the riot on Ferrix (mostly) unscathed. Luckily, Gilroy made sure to reveal that everyone who made it out of the finale alive is still alive when Andor comes back sometime in 2024.

During the interview, Gilroy answered a question about whether Skarsgård would return for Season 2 by saying, "I don't have anybody dying in the gap. So, if they live, and I'm not going to promise how long they live when they get to the other side, but they all know that. But, no, if they lived in the show, they're alive." Obviously, characters like Cassian, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly), Melshi (Duncan Pow), and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) are bound to return for the second season, considering they all have integral roles in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, but it is a relief to hear that we haven't seen the last of Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, or Varada Sethu. While it sounds like that cast of characters might not make it to see Cassian off to his death on Scariff, at least their stories will have the chance to be explored more down the road.

We were also able to reveal that when Andor began shooting earlier this week, Kyle Soller was the first one on camera. With the time jump, it will be interesting to see if his quick-thinking actions in the finale will see him given a position in the ISB alongside Dedra Meero (Gough).

What We Know About Andor Season 2

While exact plot details for Season 2 are still largely unknown, Gilroy did reveal earlier this month that the rebellion is headed to Yavin. While Season 1 spanned a short window of time in Cassian's life (with the exception of his 30-day incarceration), the final season of the series will be on a much more fast-paced timeline. The 3-episode episode blocks, which will span a year of time each, will be written and directed by the same team, though Season 2 will see a few new faces on the production side of things. Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios are set to direct scripts penned by Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon who return alongside newcomer Tom Bissell. Season 2 began filming this week and is expected to continue filming until August 2023.

The entire first season of Andor is streaming now on Disney+. For more on Andor, watch our exclusive interview with Andy Serkis below.