The Big Picture Adria Arjona confirms Season 2 of Andor will feature time jumps every three episodes, showing character evolution over a span of time.

Arjona praises series creator Tony Gilroy's unique vision, calling him "one of the most brilliant minds."

Bix Caleen, played by Arjona, is a key ally of Cassian Andor in the Rebellion against the Empire, adding depth to their relationship.

In a recent Collider Ladies Night interview with Perri Nemiroff, while promoting her latest film Hit Man, Adria Arjona shared exciting details about the highly anticipated second season of Andor. Arjona, who plays Bix Caleen in the Star Wars series, explained how the show's creator, Tony Gilroy, has crafted a unique and unprecedented narrative structure for the upcoming season. Arjona gushed about Gilroy's mind for storytelling and praised his unique way of thinking when it came to putting the second half of the story on screen.

"Tony Gilroy is one of the most brilliant minds I have ever had the honor of picking. The structure for Season 2 was one that I've never heard anyone do before. It takes a course of time to get to right before Rogue One. He had a whole season to get to the end of Rogue One, and he's like, 'How am I going to do it?'"

Arjona confirmed that the unique structure of Season 2 involves significant time jumps between blocks of episodes:

"In between every three episodes, there's a year, and then there's three more episodes, then a year, and then three more. So, you're seeing the evolution of these characters through such a large span of time, and I've never done that."

The innovative approach from Gilroy will allow the show to dive deep into character development and evolution, something Arjona found both challenging and exciting. "To sort of mold that and to find out who Bix is, especially after Season 1 — you meet her after one year from being tortured — I'm like, 'Where is she? How is her mental state?' And I'm asking myself all these questions that Tony already had all the answers for."

'Andor's Characters Will Age in Season 2

Close

Arjona's Bix Caleen plays a pivotal role in Andor. Hailing from the industrial planet Ferrix, Bix is a skilled mechanic and a strong, independent spirit who finds herself drawn into the burgeoning Rebellion against the Galactic Empire. In Andor Season 1, Bix is more than just a supporting character, she’s an integral cog in the wheel of Cassian Andor’s journey. Her deep, complicated relationship with Cassian (played by Diego Luna) adds layers to both their characters. Bix is, simply, a key ally who uses her mechanical skills and resourcefulness to aid in the fight against the Empire’s tyranny, while her feelings for Cassian simmer away. Her determination and resilience are evident as she faces personal loss and danger head-on, embodying the spirit of resistance that is central to the Star Wars saga.

Fans have praised Arjona’s portrayal of Bix for bringing depth, nuance, and a palpable sense of grit to the Star Wars universe. As Andor moves into its highly anticipated second season, the promise of exploring more of Bix’s evolution and her crucial role in the Rebellion is exciting. Season 2’s unique narrative structure, with its time jumps, is set to showcase how Bix and other characters grow and change in the lead-up to the events of Rogue One. Arjona highlighted the intricate process of portraying subtle changes over time.

"It's not like you're aging 10 years, so you can't even act it to the point where you'll have prosthetics, or you can't quite hide behind masks. You're aging subtly, and I'm a very different person than I was last year, but to many other people, I might not be. So, it was really tricky and interesting to get to those places and find where Bix sort of shifts a little bit."

Working closely with Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna, Arjona found the experience of navigating these time jumps deeply rewarding. "I had a lot of fun navigating that with both Tony and with Diego, and sort of aging."

Andor has already been praised for its mature storytelling and complex characters, and it seems Season 2 will push these elements even further. With a narrative structure that promises to explore a broad timeline leading right up to the events of Rogue One, fans can expect an even deeper dive into the lives and evolutions of their favorite characters. As Arjona prepares to return to the Star Wars universe, her excitement and respect for Gilroy's vision are clear. "It was really interesting. I had a lot of fun navigating that," she concluded.

Stay tuned for more updates on Andor Season 2.

Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

Watch on Disney+