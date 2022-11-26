"I don't know if anybody ever got to do this before, maybe someone's done it in a novel."

[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Now that the first season of Andor has come to a close, fans of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series are anxious to learn how the second season will handle its time jumps. Season 1 used 3-episode arcs to explore a short period of time in Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life, but Season 2 will use its 3-episode arcs to explore an entire year each—which will up the stakes and speed up the timeline as the series heads in a collision course towards the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Before the finale, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to discuss Season 2 with Gilroy, including asking how the final season would handle its expedited timeline. In addition to learning that Episode 13 will take place one year after the finale, the series creator explained in more detail how they'll handle those 3-episode time jumps. He emphasized that he is a big believer in dynamics, explaining, "Loud, soft, fast, slow, think, run, you want to balance all that stuff up. Job one is an adventure story. Job one is to make you want to turn the page or tune in next week. So, we have to tell an adventure story, and we have to keep things on the edge. But, the question that you ask, it's way too long to answer here." Gilroy went on to explain:

"I don't know if anybody ever got to do this before, maybe someone's done it in a novel. I don't really know, I'd be curious. As writers, as dramatists, it has all kinds of really cool implications. It has a couple of things that make things difficult, they have to be very brave about the negative space between the years, and you have to really trust the storytelling to not explain everything."

He also shared that he's not the only creative involved who has never tackled a project with such major time jumps involved, which means they're all learning in real time how to approach it. He said, "We have found out all kinds of things about it that are pretty interesting. That'll be a really interesting conversation if it works. Hopefully, it will work in two years."

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Ferrix's Burial Custom in 'Andor' Explains a Lot About Its People

One thing we won't have to worry about when Andor returns, is worrying about who survived the first time jump between Episode 12 and Episode 13. Earlier in the interview, Gilroy confirmed that he doesn't have anyone dying during the time jump, saying, "If they live, and I'm not going to promise how long they live when they get to the other side, but they all know that. But, no, if they lived in the show, they're alive."

What We Know About Andor Season 2

With the first time jump in mind, it sounds like Diego Luna will definitely be joined by Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Duncan Pow, given their connection to Rogue One, with the potential of seeing Forest Whitaker reprise his role too. And we certainly haven't seen the last of Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, or Varada Sethu. Coming in to tackle those 3-episode time jumps are Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios who are set to direct scripts penned by Dan Gilroy, Beau Willimon, and newcomer Tom Bissell.

Season 2 began filming this week and is expected to continue filming until August 2023. The entire first season of Andor is streaming now on Disney+. For more on Andor, watch our exclusive interview with Andy Serkis below.