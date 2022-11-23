[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]

Since it was revealed that Andor would have a second season to continue exploring Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) journey within the rebellion, audiences have known that he is on a collision course with his tragic death during the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Tony Gilroy has also made it clear that Season 2 will be on a much more fast-paced timeline, with 3-episode blocks spanning a year of time as it careens towards the beginning of Rogue One.

Ahead of the Season 1 finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to chat with Gilroy about both seasons, including what the timeline looks like we reunite with Cassian Andor sometime in 2024. The creator revealed that Season 2 won't open with a continuation of Cassian and Luthen's (Stellan Skarsgård) tense conversation aboard the haulcraft. Instead, we'll be facing our very first major time jump. As he explained, "It'll be a year later after what you just saw. [A] great deal has happened in the interim."

Now that Cassian is invested in the rebellion, following his incarceration on Narkina 5 and his mother's (Fiona Shaw) death, it makes sense that Andor would opt to jump further ahead in the timeline and showcase a man who is fully embedded in the rebellion. This also gives Gilroy and the team much more room to introduce major players into the story, and lay the groundwork for Cassian's kill-or-be-killed attitude that we first encounter in Rogue One. It also brings the series closer to introducing another integral character—K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). Gilroy assured us that K-2 is "one of the responsibilities" of the second half of Andor, which should be music to the ears of Rogue One fans everywhere.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: 'Andor': Tony Gilroy Explains Why Cassian and Melshi Had to Go Their Separate Ways

Who Will Return for Andor Season 2?

With the events of Rogue One on the horizon, it's safe to assume that Season 2 will see the return of Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Duncan Pow, with likely appearances from Forest Whitaker, whose character is growing more and more dangerous in his rebellious activities during this timeline. While we might not be back on his haulcraft when the series returns, Stellan Skarsgård was the first to reveal that the series would return for a second season, so he's likely part of it as well. With all of the main cast making it out of the finale, and Kyle Soller on set filming this week, it's safe to assume that we haven't seen the last of Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Joplin Sibtain, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, or Varada Sethu. On the production side of things, Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios are set to join Season 2 to direct blocks of episodes, with Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon returning to write alongside newcomer Tom Bissell.

The entire first season of Andor is streaming now on Disney+. For more on Andor, watch our exclusive interview with Andy Serkis below.