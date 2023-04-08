Star Wars Celebration is in full swing this weekend, and anticipation is once again reaching new highs for Andor Season 2, as the cast and crew came out on stage to share con-exclusive footage of what they have been filming since November. After the panel wrapped up, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub caught up with the series creator Tony Gilroy to discuss the upcoming season, how it compares to Season 1, and more.

Gilroy revealed that, with the impending Writers Strike, he only has a few weeks left to finish writing what will be his final script of the series, explaining:

“I have another 30 days before the Writers Guild strike to finish what is Episode 3. Episode 3 will be the last one I write, weirdly. Weirdly, that’ll be my last, final episode, on the plane I’ll be working on it.”

As we revealed last year, Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios have joined the series to direct blocks of episodes, with Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon also returning to write alongside newcomer Tom Bissell.

When asked about the differences between Season 1 and Season 2, Gilroy took a moment to praise the team behind Andor, saying:

“The person who’s not here who really deserves so much credit is Sanne Wohlenberg, who’s a producer of the show. The team that we built out there – literally, it’s like 14 people that are out there – but the core group of all the department heads and the directors that we brought in… we have an institutional memory quality of everybody being a filmmaker, every good idea being raised, raise their hand, people speak up, everyone has respect, and we had a really happy, motivated, obsessive bunch of people. We did that through COVID last time, and it crippled us. Now we have a much more organized– what I’m trying to say is that we built a system that we’re very proud of, and a working group that we’re very proud of. So our institutional memory is really strong, so we try not to make the same mistakes we made before, we try to benefit on what we learned before. We know how to do it now.”

The Cast of Andor Season 2

The footage shown at the panel this morning gave a great look at who will be returning for Season 2, in addition to Diego Luna, with Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Elizabeth Dulau, James McArdle, and Muhannad Bhaier all confirmed for the second and final season.

Look for more from Star Wars Celebration all weekend.