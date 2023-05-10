Tony Gilroy has officially stepped back from his producing duties on Andor Season 2, in support of the Writers Guild of America Strike. It had previously been reported that, while Gilroy had stopped working on the production as a writer at the start of the strike, he was still required by Disney and Lucasfilm to perform producing duties on the series, leaving the filmmaker in a difficult position where he still wanted to support the strike, but was unable to do so completely. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, Gilroy cleared the air and stated that that wasn't the case:

"I discontinued all writing and writing-related work on Andor prior to midnight, May 1. After being briefed on the Saturday showrunner meeting, I informed Chris Keyser at the WGA on Sunday morning that I would also be ceasing all non-writing producing functions."

While a writer's presence on set is essential, fans shouldn't necessarily worry too much about a quality decrease in the upcoming final season of the spin-off series, due to the fact that filming started last year, and the scripts had already been finished prior to the start of the strike. Added to that, production on the second season of Andor is almost coming to a close, meaning that Gilroy has been involved in most of the process. Diego Luna is coming back to the role he originated in the 2016 film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in the show that allows us to take a look at Cassian's youth and personal growth, before he went on to become a hero of the Rebellion.

It's important to see major productions, such as a prestigious Star Wars television series, affected by the strike. Otherwise, it wouldn't be likely for studios to listen to their workers' demands for fair wages. While Gilroy managed to stop working on both of his roles in the Andor said, other creators aren't so lucky, as Disney explicitly asked writers who also functioned as producers to keep working in one of those duties, leaving them in an unfavorable situation. If the writers are listened to, and a deal is reached, it will be easier for Cassian's show to resume production smoothly.

Familiar Faces Return to the Galaxy Far, Far Away

While the exact plot of the second season of Andor is currently being kept inside an Imperial vault, some details about the upcoming episodes have been shared during the past few months. The twelve chapters will be divided into three-episode arcs, with a time jump equivalent to a year between each of the stories. Added to that, Forest Whitaker will reprise his role of Saw Gerrera in the second installment, after playing the character across different Star Wars media. Genevieve O'Reilly is also coming back as Mon Mothma, setting the stage for the consolidation of the group that would eventually become the Rebellion.

