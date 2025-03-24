Power doesn’t panic — Star Wars has officially released a new trailer for Andor Season 2 ahead of the show’s return to Disney+ on April 22. Andor Season 2 will feature Diego Luna’s return to the role of Cassian Andor, whom he first portrayed in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the film that serves as a sequel to Andor. The second season of Andor takes place as the horizon of the war draws near and Cassian enters a major position in the Rebel Alliance. Similar to Season 1, there will be grueling tests for all characters that will ultimately result in sacrifice, heartbreak, and pain. In addition to Luna, Stellan Skarsgård will also reprise his role as Luthen Rael, with Genevieve O’Reilly returning to play Mon Mothma and Adria Arjona also back as Bix Caleen.

While it looked like Skeleton Crew might take the crown from Andor as the highest-rated Star Wars series, the gritty espionage drama from Tony Gilroy remains on the throne despite Jon Watt’s heartfelt adventure giving it a run for its money. The first season of Andor earned a nearly flawless 96% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and even general audiences approved of the series at an 87% rate. Since Andor was first announced, it was always going to be a two-season journey set before the events of Rogue One, and while Season 1 will stand on its own as one of the best seasons of TV ever, Season 2 will carry Star Wars fans right to the brink of Rogue One. Other Rogue One characters such as Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) will also be featured in Andor Season 2.

‘Andor’ Will Test Out a New Release Schedule for Season 2

Instead of following a weekly release like Season 1, Andor Season 2 will release three episodes at a time, each pod taking place in a confirmed period and focusing on a specific story. Tony Gilroy also recently sat down with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt to discuss Season 2, and he confirmed that the Ghorman Massacre will be a major plot point. Gilroy also spoke about the complex nature of introducing Cassian to K-2SO in the series, especially considering the relationship between the two is one of the most beloved aspects of Rogue One.

Andor Season 2 premieres on April 22. Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates and coverage of the series.