The revolution starts now in the first trailer for the second and final season of Andor. The acclaimed Star Wars series follows the adventures of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he joins the Rebellion against the Empire. The second season will premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.

As the series moves inexorably closer to the events of Rogue One, and Andor likewise approaches his final fate, the trailer promises more action, with hordes of Stormtroopers, hijacked TIE Fighters, and X-Wings jumping to hyperspace. It also offers glimpses of the first season's characters, including future rebel leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Relly), sniveling Imperial Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), shadowy Rebel agent Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), ambitious Imperial functionary Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), and Andor's friend Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), who now seems to have joined the Rebellion alongside him. It also features three fan-favorite characters from Rogue One: officious Imperial technocrat Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), as he surveys the nearly complete Death Star; extremist rebel leader Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker); and Andor's robot buddy, sardonic droid K-2S0 (Alan Tudyk). The trailer is set to Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now," a rare instance of the Star Wars franchise using a pre-existing song in its marketing; last year, a Huttese version of Peter Schilling's "Major Tom (Coming Home)" was used in a trailer for Skeleton Crew.

What Is 'Andor' About?

Andor follows the title character, Cassian Andor, from his boyhood on the primitive planet of Kenari, to his adoption by Clem and Maarva Andor on the hardscrabble planet Ferrix. There, he becomes radicalized by the cruelty and brutality of the Imperial forces, and is recruited by Rebel agent Luthen Rael. After carrying out a deadly mission, he ends up in a brutal Imperial prison, further convincing him of the Empire's evil. After he escapes, his true identity is sought out by a pair of ambitious Imperial agents, Syril Karn and Dedra Meero. Meanwhile, resentment against the Empire grows in the Imperial Senate, as seen through the eyes of Senator Mon Mothma. The series is leading up to the events of Rogue One, in which Andor and a squad of Rebel commandos steals the plans for the Death Star, securng the Rebellion their first major victory against the Empire.

Andor is showrun, written, and executive produced by Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton, The Bourne Identity). It has achieved near-universal acclaim, with a 96% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider's Maggie Lovitt called it "a Star Wars series for a more mature audience."

​​​​​​​Andor's second and final season will premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the new trailer below.