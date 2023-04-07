Filming is currently underway for the second season of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed Star Wars series Andor, but that didn't stop them from stopping by Star Wars Celebration to tease what fans can expect from Season 2. During the panel this afternoon, Gilroy and the series' star Diego Luna, and most of the cast were there to share a Celebration-exclusive look at what they've been filming.

The teaser showcased a handsome sampling of the scenes that have been filmed thus far, styled much in the same way as the Season 1 trailer, with everyone power-walking their way away from the camera. The trailer featured Cassian (Luna) deep in the rebellion, on missions, and wearing snazzy costumes as he goes deep undercover. Most importantly, it does look like he and Bix (Adria Arjona) will reunite at some point in the first half of Season 2—which was a definite concern for a lot of fans after the finale.

The footage also featured an Imperial officer offhandedly talking about how everyone has a personal rebellion, which helped to create the theme of the trailer. Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) also appeared several times, and it looks like he's been given a little bit more power now that he's gained a little favor with Deedra (Denise Gough), who also popped up a few times. There did seem to be quite a bit of drama unfolding for Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu) who appeared to be caught behind enemy lines.

Image via Disney+

Before filming began for Season 2 last year, Collider learned that across the twelve-episode season, which will span 4 years of Cassian's life, audiences will get to see him fully transform into the battle-hardened man he is in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While the time jump may seem unconventional, one only needs to look at the first season, which started out slow before speeding to the finish line, to see how the increased pace helps to add to the anxiety and drama of a world that has been plunged into the chaos of war.

Who Is Returning For Andor Season 2?

If the trailer was any indication, it looks like quite a few familiar faces from Andor Season 1 will be returning for Season 2, with Luna, Soller, Arjona, Gough, Marsay, Sethu, as well as, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Elizabeth Dulau, James McArdle, and Muhannad Bhaier.

Hopefully, as K-2 is one of Season 2's "responsibilities," we can also expect to see Alan Tudyk return to voice the droid, though there is no confirmation of that yet. As we previously reported, Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will be joining the series to direct blocks of episodes for the final season, with Gilroy's brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon returning to write alongside newcomer Tom Bissell.

While a release date has not yet been set, it looks like Andor will return in August of 2024.