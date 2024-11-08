We've just had the most unexpected first look at the second season of the most anticipated Star Wars series. Fans attending this year’s D23 Expo were treated to an exclusive first look at Andor Season 2, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the next chapter of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor story. At the expo, fans could snap photos in front of a backdrop featuring an image of Luna as Cassian Andor, striding forward in a sleek black trench coat, and looking pretty slick if we do say so. Andor, which premiered on Disney+ in 2022, was created by Tony Gilroy and serves as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), itself a prequel to the original Star Wars film from 1977.

Luna reprises his role from Rogue One as Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-Rebel spy whose journey showcases the early days of the Rebellion and his growing resentment toward the Galactic Empire. The first season followed Andor as he matured from a petty criminal who reluctantly gets involved in the rebellion against the Galactic Empire, to a fully committed leader. With its more grounded, gritty and mature take on Star Wars it was a massive hit. The impressive cast of Andor also includes Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, and Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz. For Season 2, Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as Orson Krennic, whiel Alan Tudyk is returning as the acerbic droid K2SO.

Who's Involved in Making 'Andor'?

Gilroy, the mastermind behind the series, will write the first three episodes. Following Gilroy, Beau Willimon, who helmed the political thriller House of Cards, will take the reins for the next three episodes. Willimon's experience in political dramas makes him the perfect choice for exploring the power struggles within the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire.

The third arc will be penned by Dan Gilroy, Tony Gilroy's brother, and an accomplished filmmaker who is best known for Nightcrawler. Finishing off the season, Tom Bissell will write the final three episodes. Bissell has worked on critically acclaimed games like Gears of War 4 and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

