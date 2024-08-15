The Big Picture Diego Luna shares K-2SO will return in Season 2 of Andor, teasing his importance to the Rebellion and unique dynamic with Cassian.

Luna hints at how Season 2 will change fans' view of Rogue One, adding depth to characters like K-2SO and the overall story.

Andor series lauded as a standout in the Star Wars universe, offering a nostalgic journey for fans and promising more in Season 2.

Now that the release date for Season 2 of the hit Star Wars series Andor edges closer, since the production wrapped filming, updates will likely flood in faster than you can say "Wookiee". One such update has arrived via an interview with Entertainment Weekly with Diego Luna, as he shares an intriguing tease for what fans can expect. After Andor's first season success, there was one omission from the cast that left many dissatisfied - K-2SO. The Rogue One droid voiced by Alan Tudyk became a notable favorite in his debut appearance, with many expecting him to turn up in the prequel. Alas, he didn't arrive in any of Andor's first twelve episodes, although it has since been thankfully confirmed he will appear in Season 2.

Speaking in his interview, Luna teased the droid's return, joking, "What a problem, that droid. He has no filter. He just talks and says everything he's thinking." Luna then spoke about reuniting with the talented Tudyk, saying, "It was delicious to get to work with Alan again and be on the same set with him. It just helps fulfill the full circle." He then added, "You're going to see why K-2 is so important in Rogue One, and how does he get to be such an important character for the Rebellion." The man behind the titular Andor then went on to discuss the upcoming season and referred to how it is set to change the way fans view Rogue One forever. Luna said:

"I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film. Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It's going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it'll be really cool."

'Andor' is Rightfully Considered One of the Best 'Star Wars' Series in Recent Memory

Since Star Wars' move to Disney, the impressive rate of productions has left some in the fandom dissatisfied with the quality. Certain series, such as the recent The Acolyte, have proven divisive, which is a word that simply cannot be thrown at Andor. Since its September 2022 debut, the twelve episodes that followed transported lifelong Star Wars fans back to their childhood with an underdog story bathed in lore. All that was helped by the addition of a stellar ensemble, including the likes of the aforementioned Luna, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and many more. Season 2 of the series will arrive on Disney+ in 2025, and, with plenty more news and promotional material to come, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

