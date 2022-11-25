The thrilling season finale of Andor has left us wanting more, not only because of the show’s innovative brilliance, but because with such a large array of complex characters, there are still so many pathways that we’re eager to see unfold. Collider’s own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to chat with Andor creator Tony Gilroy, and we’ve learned that Season 2 of Andor will pick up one year after Season 1 concludes, where we witness Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finally giving himself to the Rebellion. A lot can happen in a year, especially among a climate of Imperial oppression that is unraveling as quickly as it is tightening its grip. And as the stakes get higher and higher, the line between life and death becomes incredibly thin. So it is clear that Gilroy has given those characters who have survived in Season 1 a much greater purpose. Here are a few things we can expect in Andor Season 2, which will stream on Disney+ in 2024.

During the finale of Andor, titled “Rix Road,” Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) finally makes her toughest decision yet; trading the fate of her daughter for the fate of the Rebellion. We witness the initial meeting between the two Chandrilan families, who, despite their shared looks of opulence, uphold very different ideals. At least Mon thinks so. The divide between herself and her daughter Lieda (Bronte Carmichael), is widening as quickly as the Rebellion grows. Perhaps Lieda will agree to marrying the son of the corrupt Davo Sculdun (Richard Dillane), simply to spite her mother. Mon certainly didn’t want it to come to this, but she put her love aside in the name of the Rebel Alliance's survival, and her own.

Image via Disney+

The divide between Mon and Lieda doesn’t end there, it also wedges itself between Mon and her husband, Perrin (Alastair Mackenzie). It is clear that the pressure of disguising her missing credits has arisen to boiling point, because Mon attempts to frame Perrin for the disappearing credits in order to lead the Empire down a false trail. By the time we see Mon in Rogue One, she has fully and openly embraced the Rebellion, on the basis that she could do no more good from within the Senate. Although that is true, perhaps her reasoning for leaving Coruscant wasn’t just to join the Rebellion, but because the wedge she had driven between herself and her family was sadly beyond repair.

Unexpected Allies Reveal A New Threat To Cassian Andor

Image via Disney+

Another notable moment from the Andor finale sees Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) saving a helpless Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) from the deadly chaos on Rix Road. Up until this point, we have seen Syril obsess quite creepily over Dedra, who in return, gives him no time of day. But then in an act of questionable heroics, Syril saves her, and she is quite literally stunned. Thus far, Dedra has asserted herself as a coldblooded, unfeeling and stubborn individual, but within her brush with death does she look upon her savior with new eyes. Although Dedra is a high ranking ISB officer and Syril is at the very bottom of the Imperial pecking order, what they do share in common is a fiercely determined work ethic and a terrifying fixation with Cassian Andor. Such a shared willfulness could be deadly. So if Dedra and Syril work together in Andor Season 2, Cassian could be facing a new and formidable threat.

If you’re a true Star Wars fan who refuses to get up from the couch until the very last note of John Williams’ end credits score has concluded, then you will have no doubt sat through all the end credits from the Andor finale. Even though John Williams didn’t compose the Andor score, you just do it out of habit (and because the Andor score composed by Nicholas Britell is brilliant). But that habit paid off, because we were gifted with a post-credits scene that teases Andor Season 2: The Death Star, in all its tyrannizing glory. The post-credits scene lasted a few seconds, but in those seconds we learn that the mysterious parts that Cassian and his fellow inmates were building on Narkina 5 were parts of the Death Star’s planet-killing weapon... a weapon that would eventually go on to kill Cassian in Rogue One. The part that the Death Star will play in Andor’s second season will certainly create more parallels with Rogue One, because its existence is what brings Cassian and Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) together.

The People of Ferrix Have Each Other's Backs

Image via Disney+

Furthermore, in Andor's second season, it is likely that the Empire will saturate Ferrix, showing its people no mercy in response to their insurrection. But that makes the escape of Bix (Adria Arjona), B2EMO (Dave Chapman), Brasso (Joplin Sibtain), Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier) and Jezzi (Pamela Nomvete) even more significant. Gilroy has kept them alive for a reason. If they made it to the Gangi Moon, we can only guess what their next move is. The people of Ferrix stick together, and Cassian promises he will come and find them. Perhaps his alliance with the Rebellion will inspire his friends to do the same. But it is more likely that Maarva’s (Fiona Shaw) dying wish had more of an effect on them, just as it had a profound effect on Cassian — “Fight the Empire!”

Finally, the most exciting thing we can expect to see in Andor Season 2 is the rise of the rebel hero himself, Cassian Andor. He has already proven to be an adequate fighter and an inspiring leader. His persistence, courage and compassion are all carried with an essence of humility, as if he really didn’t know what he was capable of until Maarva made him aware of that “spark of fire” that was “already burning” within him. When Cassian offers himself to the Rebellion, Luthen’s (Stellan Skarsgård) little smile pretty much speaks for all of us... he is pleased, because he “needs all the heroes he can get.” But even more thrilling than Luthen’s smile, is Cassian’s own expression: it is one of relief, but also of somebody who has lost nearly everything and is finally ready to “give it all to something real.”