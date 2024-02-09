The Big Picture Andor Season 2, the Star Wars series starring Diego Luna, has completed principal photography.

The show's production was briefly interrupted in 2023 due to a double strike, but had resumed recently.

There is no release date for Season 2 yet, but Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.

Today, Diego Luna took to social media to make a very important announcement to Star Wars fans. After pausing filming in 2023 due to the double strike, Andor resumed production recently and it seems like principal photography of Season 2 is over. This is according to an Instagram post by Luna suggests, and the actor celebrated the work that he and the rest of the team managed to pull off over the last couple of years in a heartfelt post.

Since Star Wars shows are typically filled with special effects — and Andor in particular has been praised for how good they look — it might be a while until Disney+ debuts the new episodes due to a long post-production period. However, the fact that filming is complete means that the promotional team can start working on trailers. So it wouldn't be a surprise if teasers started rolling out soon. Luna seems to agree, because he capped his message off by suggesting we'll see Cassian Andor again in the near future. He wrote:

"Today is the last day of filming Andor. I could not be more thankful to the entire crew for this amazing experience and the years of hard work. More than 700 people have worked on this production, and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you to everyone individually, which is why I write here. THANK YOU for the love and the wonderful experience. See you soon."

Will 'Andor' Connect With 'Rogue One'?

According to series showrunner Tony Gilroy, Season 2 of Andor will be even more fast-paced because we'll witness the end of the transformation of Cassian Andor into a full-blown rebel as the years pass until he joins the revolution in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This means that we're bound to see some more familiar faces near the later episodes of Season 2, even though not all characters from Rogue One will be returning.

Luna's goodbye might also be, for the time being, a goodbye to the franchise as a whole. Andor was planned as a two-season arc spread throughout 24 episodes. In theory, the series will be done after Season 2 — especially when you factor in how Rogue One ends. But you never know with TV, and Disney hasn't officially announced the end of the series. Andor has been widely regarded as one of the best outings in the Star Wars franchise, which could push the studio to persuade Gilroy to continue helming the show and telling new stories. But we'll have to see wait until after Season 2 ends to know more.

There is currently no release date for Andor Season 2. Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+. Check out Luna's post below:

Andor Prequel series to Star Wars' 'Rogue One'. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero. Release Date September 21, 2022 Creator Tony Gilroy Cast Diego Luna , Stellan Skarsgård , Fiona Shaw , Genevieve O'Reilly Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars Distributor Disney+, Walt Disney Television, Disney Media Distribution Main Characters Cassian Andor, Mon Mother, Luthen Rael, Bix Caleen, Dedra Meero, Syril, Maarva, Saw Gerrera Producer Kate Hazell, Kathleen Kennedy, David Meanti, Stephen Schiff Production Company Lucasfilm

