[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) didn't start out as the war-hardened martyr that audiences first met in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor has been showing his slow-burning transformation from an everyday man who was just trying to keep his head down to a man willing to die for the chance to die for the rebellion. In the season finale, after his home has been thrown into chaos under Imperial occupation, after his own incarceration, and the tragic death of his mother, Cassian finds himself ready to finally commit himself fully to the cause. But it's not exactly clear which incident was the final push he needed to move away from complacency.

During an interview with Luna, Collider's own Steve Weintraub asked the actor about what it was that finally broke him, and whether it was his time in the factory facility on Narkina 5 or his mother's funeral that finally let the spark within him catch fire. The answer? Well, Luna thinks it's both. The actor explained:

The prison is about, he realizes how fucked up things are in this galaxy. He realizes how little the life of people means to the Empire. What you are to the Empire is a fucking white suit, a number, and you just mean something if you produce. There's no personality there. He realizes that prison is just a metaphor of the life out there. You don't have to be in that prison to be living in a prison. I think that jump, that running out, that one-way-out sequence is definitely the first time he is running away with a purpose, because he keeps running away in this show. He's always running away. But that's a moment where he knows why he's running away, and that something has to be done. That he can't call that life.

While there's no question that Narkina 5 was a turning point for Cassian, once he saw how willing people were to risk their lives to ensure that others had the chance to survive, Luna is careful to give credit to Cassian's mother as well. Maarva came into his life in an unexpected way, when Cassian was a child without parents on Kenari, and despite the trauma of their meeting there was a genuine care and familial bond between the two. As he went on to share:

"I think Maarva, in a personal way, is what ends up setting him up. It's the wake-up call, and it arrives too late. He just realizes he always had it there. That the mentor, that the referent, the example, it was there, it was at home, it was sitting there in that chair. That the words she was saying were true. That's why I was saying that Rogue One will feel different after watching episode 12 because you remember Maarva with every word Cassian says, and every action he does. I think the prison is, in terms of [what] he understands, what they're fighting against. He understands what the machine, what the structure, what the monster is, the beast that they have to fight."

In the Star Wars universe, there aren't many examples of strong bonds between mothers and their children, yet Andor never loses sight of the bond that Cassian shares with Maarva. Throughout the final two episodes of the season, creator and scribe for the episodes, Tony Gilroy, even sets up allusions between Cassian and Maarva that are seen later in the timeline once Cassian meets Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and learns about her relationship with her father Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen). Luna went on to talk about the strength that Cassian draws from his mother by saying:

"But in a professional level, it’s that he finds the strength. I think he finds the strength in Maarva's words, in Maarva's example, in Maarva's actions, because after he receives the news in the call, I think he revisits his whole life. He goes back to the moment he was picked by Maarva, and he goes through his life, and he finds that the message has been always there."

The entire first season of Andor is streaming now on Disney+.