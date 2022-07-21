Even though Comic-Con is mostly about finding out news from our favorite upcoming titles, the event also provides all sorts of attractions that help visitors dive deep into the universe of the movies, TV shows, and comics they love so much. We might not hear about highly anticipated Disney+ series Andor for a couple more days, but we can certainly get a look at the show’s stunning costume and character design as we walk from one panel to another. The series centers around the transformation of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from selfish nihilist to the selfless rebel we all came to know and love in Rogue One.

Disney+ decided to put on display the new droid addition to the Star Wars universe: B2EMO was introduced earlier this month to the Star Wars fandom and – there’s no other way to put it – it looks like this little droid has been through a lot. The sign next to B2EMO reveals he also goes by “Bee-two” or simply “Bee”, and that B2EMO has been in the Andor family for years working as a groundmech salvage assist unit. The nod to its array of mechanical tools suggests that Bee will become invaluable to Andor’s journey, much like other droids before it.

Also showcased close to B2EMO are the costumes from two of the characters from the series we’re most excited to see: title character Cassian Andor’s longcoat that we’ve seen him wear on the trailer and returning fan-favorite character Mon Mothma’s pale dress. Mon Mothma will be played once again by Genevieve O’Reilly. In the series, the Imperial Senator from Chandrila will put her life in danger as she builds up a rebellion against the deadly forces of the Empire.

The costume from Andor is designed by Michael Wilkinson, an Academy Award nominee who is no stranger to making our favorite characters look good: Wilkinson was the costume designer for Watchmen, Batman v. Superman: The Dawn of Justice, and Aladdin. He also dressed characters from high profile movies such as American Hustle, The Gentlemen, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn.

Andor is helmed by Tony Gilroy (The Bourne Ultimatum), who serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Gilroy has already revealed that Season 2 of Andor is all mapped out. Aside from Luna and O’Reilly, the series will also see the return of Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem) as Saw Guerrera. Newcomers include Stellan Skarsgård (Dune), Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Kyle Soller (Anna Karenina), Denise Gough (Under the Banner of Heaven), Robert Emms (Chernobyl), and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve).

Disney+ premieres Season 1 of Andor on August 31. You can watch the trailer and check out the synopsis and the new images below:

The ‘Andor’ series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

