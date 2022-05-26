As part of Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm released a new poster for Andor, the highly-anticipated prequel series to Rogue One. Starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, the series will explore how the Rebellion rose from the shadows of the Empire as people decided to stand up and fight against their oppressors.

The new poster has the face of Rebel leader Cassian Andor (Luna) printed on a wanted sign. The series will show how Cassian went from a selfish man to one of the most prominent freedom fighters in the Rebellion, who would be part of the suicide squadron that traded their lives to retrieve the plan for the Death Star. So, while Andor starts with Cassian trying to get on with his life, the poster is a nice reminder that the freedom fighter will become a wanted man, chased by Imperial troops wherever he goes.

Besides releasing a new poster for Andor, Lucasfilm also used the Star Wars Celebration to unveil the first teaser, release date, and future season plans for the series. The first season of Andor will premiere with 12 episodes and premieres on Disney+ this August. Disney is confident of the series' success, as the cast and crew of Andor are already expected to start shooting another 12 episodes this year.

While Andor focuses on the titular character’s journey and his ascension in the Rebellion’s ranks, the first trailer for the series underlines how the story will fill the gaps between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Set five years prior to Rogue One, Andor will explore how the Rebellion could rise and become a real threat to the Empire, even though the brutal regime did everything to suppress the freedom of the whole galaxy.

In addition to Luna, the series will also see the return of Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Newcomers to the series include Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Robert Emms. Tony Gilroy was brought on as the showrunner for Andor, following Stephen Schiff's departure prior to the production beginning. Gilroy will be filling many roles, with him writing for the series with his brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon. Black Mirror director Toby Haynes reportedly directed the pilot episode, as well as two other episodes, along with Ben Caron and Susanna White who were announced as directors for the 12-episode season.

Andor premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on August 31. After that, new episodes will be released weekly. Check out the new poster below.

